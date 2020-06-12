Best of MTL 2020: Goods & Services in Montreal

Internet Service Providers have fared well in recent months, along with all manner of grocery stores — too bad we don’t have pharmacy and dépanneur categories (practically the only other spots we’ve been allowed to visit lately), but the reasons for their exclusion should be kind of obvious. Luckily retail stores and massage spots have been able to reopen recently, and hairdressers, tattoo artists and spas are coming back (if they choose to do so) this month. This is the first time we’ve ever included a Best Hotel category — interesting timing — and their reopening date remains unknown, as is the case for gyms. Rather than analyze ups and downs in these categories, this year we’ll leave it at this: support local businesses!

Best Clothing Store (New)

Simons Frank & Oak Off the Hook Zara Jeans Jeans Jeans Winners Lopez MTL General 54 SSENSE 1861

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Eva B Renaissance Empire Exchange Citizen Vintage Annex Vintage Ex Voto Salvation Army Village des Valeurs Ruse Marché Underground

Best Hair Salon

Queen of the World Freyja Two Horses Helmet Unlisted Sixhaut Salon Sweet William Danny’s Coiffure Unisexe Bizarde Inhairitance

Best Barbershop

Barbier Belmont Queen of the World La Section Freyja Helmet Blue Dog Helmet Savvy Emporium Two Horses

Best Tattoo Parlour

DFA Tattoos Psych Ward Two Horses Bait & Schlang Adrenaline Minuit Dix Sans Regret Artease Ink Chemistry Imago

Best Tattoo Artist

Morning Gory (DFA Tattoos) Kevin Ward (The Psych Ward) Randy Nixon (Ink Chemistry) Gil Crocker (DFA Tattoos) Angus Byers (DFA Tattoos) Janice Beattie (DFA Tattoos) Melissa Valiquette (DFA Tattoos) Sam Ruest (The Psych Ward) Sean Arsenian/Wurmzilla (DFA Tattoos)

Best Record Store (New)

Aux 33 Tours Phonopolis Le Vacarme Cheap Thrills Sunrise Records Archambault Soundcentral La Rama L’Oblique Le 180g

Best Record Store (Used)

Cheap Thrills Aux 33 Tours Phonopolis Encore Books & Records Death of Vinyl Beatnick Le Vacarme Soundcentral Sonorama L’Échange

Best Musical Instrument Store

Steve’s Jimi’s Moog Audio Archambault Diplomate Long & McQuade Kitt’s Musique Twigg Nantel Musique Italmélodie (RIP)

Best Internet Service Provider

Vidéotron TekSavvy Bell Ebox Fizz Virgin Distributel

Best Electronics Store

Best Buy Addison Moog Audio Apple Store

Best Movie Theatre

Cinéma du Parc Cineplex Forum Cinéma Moderne Dollar Cinema Cinémas Guzzo Cinémathèque québécoise Scotiabank Cinema Cinéma Beaubien Cinéma L’Amour Ciné-Starz

Best Bike Store

514 BMX C&L Cycles Bikurious Recycle Cycle McWhinnies Vélos s’a coche Bicycletterie JR Bicycles Quilicot Atelier Wellington

Best Bookstore (New)

Drawn & Quarterly Indigo Librairie Saint-Henri Books Chapters Paragraphe L’Euguélionne Le port de tête Raffin Renaud-Bray

Best Bookstore (Used)

The Word Encore Cheap Thrills S.W. Welch L’Échange Renaissance Le port de tête Argo Le vieux bouc Parethèse

Best Comic Book Store

Drawn & Quarterly Crossover Comics Librairie Planète BD 1,000,0000 Comix Millenium Comics Comic Hunter Capitaine Québec Cosmix Studio 9 Librairie Z

Best Smoke Shop

Prohibition Utopia Boutique Rock Psychonaut High Times

Best Gym

Econofitness YMCA Fit for Life Gym St-Henri B.Cycle Nautilus Plus Énergie Cardio B52 Victoria Park Fitness Club BuzzFit

Best Yoga Studio

Modo (fka Moksha) Naada Enso Yoga Club Wanderlust Idolem Ashtanga ELMNT HappyTree Akasha

Best Spa

Bota Bota Scandinave Strom Espace Nomade Finlandais Spa Vert Ovarium Balnea Spa Mathers

Best Hotel

Ritz Carlton William Gray Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Four Seasons W Hotel le St-James Le Germain Boxotel Hotel 10 Hotel Nelligan

Best Health Food Store

Rachelle Bery Marché Tau Branche d’Olivier BioTerre Loco PA Nature Avril Frenco Fleur sauvage À votre santé

Best Kitsch / Antique Store

Kitsch à l’os… ou pas Marché Underground Kitsch’n Swell Eva B Marché aux puces St-Michel Monastiraki Renaissance Anticafé Brock-Art

Best Jewellery Store

Tiffany Inchoo Bijoux Birks Freitag Joel Mueller Design Boutique 1906 Vintage Glory 22

Best Florist

Dragon Flowers Florateria Westmount Florist Binette et filles Pourquoi Pas…fleurs Jardin de Mathilde Jungle Fleur Vertuose Bell Jar Botanicals Prune les fleurs

Best Massage Spot

Espace Nomad Bota Bota Spa Vert Ovarium Scandinave Spa Lisa Mah Jade Salter Sports Massage Therapist Orehab Spa Diva Mile End Massage

