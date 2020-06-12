Best of MTL 2020: Goods & Services in Montreal
Internet Service Providers have fared well in recent months, along with all manner of grocery stores — too bad we don’t have pharmacy and dépanneur categories (practically the only other spots we’ve been allowed to visit lately), but the reasons for their exclusion should be kind of obvious. Luckily retail stores and massage spots have been able to reopen recently, and hairdressers, tattoo artists and spas are coming back (if they choose to do so) this month. This is the first time we’ve ever included a Best Hotel category — interesting timing — and their reopening date remains unknown, as is the case for gyms. Rather than analyze ups and downs in these categories, this year we’ll leave it at this: support local businesses!
Best Clothing Store (New)
- Simons
- Frank & Oak
- Off the Hook
- Zara
- Jeans Jeans Jeans
- Winners
- Lopez MTL
- General 54
- SSENSE
- 1861
Best Vintage Clothing Store
- Eva B
- Renaissance
- Empire Exchange
- Citizen Vintage
- Annex Vintage
- Ex Voto
- Salvation Army
- Village des Valeurs
- Ruse
- Marché Underground
Best Hair Salon
- Queen of the World
- Freyja
- Two Horses
- Helmet
- Unlisted
- Sixhaut
- Salon Sweet William
- Danny’s Coiffure Unisexe
- Bizarde
- Inhairitance
Best Barbershop
- Barbier Belmont
- Queen of the World
- La Section
- Freyja
- Helmet
- Blue Dog
- Savvy
- Emporium
- Two Horses
Best Tattoo Parlour
- DFA Tattoos
- Psych Ward
- Two Horses
- Bait & Schlang
- Adrenaline
- Minuit Dix
- Sans Regret
- Artease
- Ink Chemistry
- Imago
Best Tattoo Artist
- Morning Gory (DFA Tattoos)
- Kevin Ward (The Psych Ward)
- Randy Nixon (Ink Chemistry)
- Gil Crocker (DFA Tattoos)
- Angus Byers (DFA Tattoos)
- Janice Beattie (DFA Tattoos)
- Melissa Valiquette (DFA Tattoos)
- Sam Ruest (The Psych Ward)
- Sean Arsenian/Wurmzilla (DFA Tattoos)
Best Record Store (New)
- Aux 33 Tours
- Phonopolis
- Le Vacarme
- Cheap Thrills
- Sunrise Records
- Archambault
- Soundcentral
- La Rama
- L’Oblique
- Le 180g
Best Record Store (Used)
- Cheap Thrills
- Aux 33 Tours
- Phonopolis
- Encore Books & Records
- Death of Vinyl
- Beatnick
- Le Vacarme
- Soundcentral
- Sonorama
- L’Échange
Best Musical Instrument Store
- Steve’s
- Jimi’s
- Moog Audio
- Archambault
- Diplomate
- Long & McQuade
- Kitt’s Musique
- Twigg
- Nantel Musique
- Italmélodie (RIP)
Best Internet Service Provider
- Vidéotron
- TekSavvy
- Bell
- Ebox
- Fizz
- Virgin
- Distributel
Best Electronics Store
- Best Buy
- Addison
- Moog Audio
- Apple Store
Best Movie Theatre
- Cinéma du Parc
- Cineplex Forum
- Cinéma Moderne
- Dollar Cinema
- Cinémas Guzzo
- Cinémathèque québécoise
- Scotiabank Cinema
- Cinéma Beaubien
- Cinéma L’Amour
- Ciné-Starz
Best Bike Store
- 514 BMX
- C&L Cycles
- Bikurious
- Recycle Cycle
- McWhinnies
- Vélos s’a coche
- Bicycletterie JR
- Bicycles Quilicot
- Atelier Wellington
Best Bookstore (New)
- Drawn & Quarterly
- Indigo
- Librairie Saint-Henri Books
- Chapters
- Paragraphe
- L’Euguélionne
- Le port de tête
- Raffin
- Renaud-Bray
Best Bookstore (Used)
- The Word
- Encore
- Cheap Thrills
- S.W. Welch
- L’Échange
- Renaissance
- Le port de tête
- Argo
- Le vieux bouc
- Parethèse
Best Comic Book Store
- Drawn & Quarterly
- Crossover Comics
- Librairie Planète BD
- 1,000,0000 Comix
- Millenium Comics
- Comic Hunter
- Capitaine Québec
- Cosmix
- Studio 9
- Librairie Z
Best Smoke Shop
- Prohibition
- Utopia
- Boutique Rock
- Psychonaut
- High Times
Best Gym
- Econofitness
- YMCA
- Fit for Life
- Gym St-Henri
- B.Cycle
- Nautilus Plus
- Énergie Cardio
- B52
- Victoria Park Fitness Club
- BuzzFit
Best Yoga Studio
- Modo (fka Moksha)
- Naada
- Enso
- Yoga Club
- Wanderlust
- Idolem
- Ashtanga
- ELMNT
- HappyTree
- Akasha
Best Spa
- Bota Bota
- Scandinave
- Strom
- Espace Nomade
- Finlandais
- Spa Vert
- Ovarium
- Balnea
- Spa Mathers
Best Hotel
- Ritz Carlton
- William Gray
- Fairmount Queen Elizabeth
- Four Seasons
- W
- Hotel le St-James
- Le Germain
- Boxotel
- Hotel 10
- Hotel Nelligan
Best Health Food Store
- Rachelle Bery
- Marché Tau
- Branche d’Olivier
- BioTerre
- Loco
- PA Nature
- Avril
- Frenco
- Fleur sauvage
- À votre santé
Best Kitsch / Antique Store
- Kitsch à l’os… ou pas
- Marché Underground
- Kitsch’n Swell
- Eva B
- Marché aux puces St-Michel
- Monastiraki
- Renaissance
- Anticafé
- Brock-Art
Best Jewellery Store
- Tiffany
- Inchoo Bijoux
- Birks
- Freitag
- Joel Mueller Design
- Boutique 1906
- Vintage Glory 22
Best Florist
- Dragon Flowers
- Florateria
- Westmount Florist
- Binette et filles
- Pourquoi Pas…fleurs
- Jardin de Mathilde
- Jungle Fleur
- Vertuose
- Bell Jar Botanicals
- Prune les fleurs
Best Massage Spot
- Espace Nomad
- Bota Bota
- Spa Vert
- Ovarium
- Scandinave Spa
- Lisa Mah
- Jade Salter Sports Massage Therapist
- Orehab
- Spa Diva
- Mile End Massage
