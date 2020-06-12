Best of MTL 2020 Goods & Services
Best of MTL 2020: Goods & Services in Montreal

by CultMTL

The top hair salons, record shops, bike shops, yoga studios, ISPs, movie theatres, tattoo artists and more!

Best of MTL 2020: Goods & Services in Montreal

Internet Service Providers have fared well in recent months, along with all manner of grocery stores — too bad we don’t have pharmacy and dépanneur categories (practically the only other spots we’ve been allowed to visit lately), but the reasons for their exclusion should be kind of obvious. Luckily retail stores and massage spots have been able to reopen recently, and hairdressers, tattoo artists and spas are coming back (if they choose to do so) this month. This is the first time we’ve ever included a Best Hotel category — interesting timing — and their reopening date remains unknown, as is the case for gyms. Rather than analyze ups and downs in these categories, this year we’ll leave it at this: support local businesses!

Best Clothing Store (New)

  1. Simons
  2. Frank & Oak
  3. Off the Hook
  4. Zara
  5. Jeans Jeans Jeans
  6. Winners
  7. Lopez MTL
  8. General 54
  9. SSENSE
  10. 1861

Best Vintage Clothing Store

  1. Eva B
  2. Renaissance
  3. Empire Exchange
  4. Citizen Vintage
  5. Annex Vintage
  6. Ex Voto
  7. Salvation Army
  8. Village des Valeurs
  9. Ruse
  10. Marché Underground

Best Hair Salon

  1. Queen of the World
  2. Freyja
  3. Two Horses
  4. Helmet
  5. Unlisted
  6. Sixhaut
  7. Salon Sweet William
  8. Danny’s Coiffure Unisexe
  9. Bizarde
  10. Inhairitance

Best Barbershop

  1. Barbier Belmont
  2. Queen of the World
  3. La Section
  4. Freyja
  5. Helmet
  6. Blue Dog
  7. Helmet
  8. Savvy
  9. Emporium
  10. Two Horses

Best Tattoo Parlour

  1. DFA Tattoos
  2. Psych Ward
  3. Two Horses
  4. Bait & Schlang
  5. Adrenaline
  6. Minuit Dix
  7. Sans Regret
  8. Artease
  9. Ink Chemistry
  10. Imago

Best Tattoo Artist 

  1. Morning Gory (DFA Tattoos)
  2. Kevin Ward (The Psych Ward)
  3. Randy Nixon (Ink Chemistry)
  4. Gil Crocker (DFA Tattoos)
  5. Angus Byers (DFA Tattoos)
  6. Janice Beattie (DFA Tattoos)
  7. Melissa Valiquette (DFA Tattoos)
  8. Sam Ruest (The Psych Ward)
  9. Sean Arsenian/Wurmzilla (DFA Tattoos)

Best Record Store (New)

  1. Aux 33 Tours
  2. Phonopolis
  3. Le Vacarme
  4. Cheap Thrills
  5. Sunrise Records
  6. Archambault
  7. Soundcentral
  8. La Rama
  9. L’Oblique
  10. Le 180g

Best Record Store (Used)

  1. Cheap Thrills
  2. Aux 33 Tours
  3. Phonopolis
  4. Encore Books & Records
  5. Death of Vinyl
  6. Beatnick
  7. Le Vacarme
  8. Soundcentral
  9. Sonorama
  10. L’Échange

Best Musical Instrument Store

  1. Steve’s
  2. Jimi’s
  3. Moog Audio
  4. Archambault
  5. Diplomate
  6. Long & McQuade
  7. Kitt’s Musique
  8. Twigg
  9. Nantel Musique
  10. Italmélodie (RIP)

Best Internet Service Provider

  1. Vidéotron
  2. TekSavvy
  3. Bell
  4. Ebox
  5. Fizz
  6. Virgin
  7. Distributel

Best Electronics Store

  1. Best Buy
  2. Addison
  3. Moog Audio
  4. Apple Store

Best Movie Theatre

  1. Cinéma du Parc
  2. Cineplex Forum
  3. Cinéma Moderne
  4. Dollar Cinema
  5. Cinémas Guzzo
  6. Cinémathèque québécoise
  7. Scotiabank Cinema
  8. Cinéma Beaubien
  9. Cinéma L’Amour
  10. Ciné-Starz

Best Bike Store

  1. 514 BMX
  2. C&L Cycles
  3. Bikurious
  4. Recycle Cycle
  5. McWhinnies
  6. Vélos s’a coche
  7. Bicycletterie JR
  8. Bicycles Quilicot
  9. Atelier Wellington

Best Bookstore (New)

  1. Drawn & Quarterly
  2. Indigo
  3. Librairie Saint-Henri Books
  4. Chapters
  5. Paragraphe
  6. L’Euguélionne
  7. Le port de tête
  8. Raffin
  9. Renaud-Bray

Best Bookstore (Used)

  1. The Word
  2. Encore
  3. Cheap Thrills
  4. S.W. Welch
  5. L’Échange
  6. Renaissance
  7. Le port de tête
  8. Argo
  9. Le vieux bouc
  10. Parethèse

Best Comic Book Store

  1. Drawn & Quarterly
  2. Crossover Comics
  3. Librairie Planète BD
  4. 1,000,0000 Comix
  5. Millenium Comics
  6. Comic Hunter
  7. Capitaine Québec
  8. Cosmix
  9. Studio 9
  10. Librairie Z

Best Smoke Shop

  1. Prohibition
  2. Utopia
  3. Boutique Rock
  4. Psychonaut
  5. High Times

Best Gym 

  1. Econofitness
  2. YMCA
  3. Fit for Life
  4. Gym St-Henri
  5. B.Cycle
  6. Nautilus Plus
  7. Énergie Cardio
  8. B52
  9. Victoria Park Fitness Club
  10. BuzzFit

Best Yoga Studio 

  1. Modo (fka Moksha)
  2. Naada
  3. Enso
  4. Yoga Club
  5. Wanderlust
  6. Idolem
  7. Ashtanga
  8. ELMNT
  9. HappyTree
  10. Akasha

Best Spa

  1. Bota Bota
  2. Scandinave
  3. Strom
  4. Espace Nomade
  5. Finlandais
  6. Spa Vert
  7. Ovarium
  8. Balnea
  9. Spa Mathers

Best Hotel

  1. Ritz Carlton
  2. William Gray
  3. Fairmount Queen Elizabeth
  4. Four Seasons
  5. W
  6. Hotel le St-James
  7. Le Germain
  8. Boxotel
  9. Hotel 10
  10. Hotel Nelligan

Best Health Food Store

  1. Rachelle Bery
  2. Marché Tau
  3. Branche d’Olivier
  4. BioTerre
  5. Loco
  6. PA Nature
  7. Avril
  8. Frenco
  9. Fleur sauvage
  10. À votre santé

Best Kitsch / Antique Store

  1. Kitsch à l’os… ou pas
  2. Marché Underground
  3. Kitsch’n Swell
  4. Eva B
  5. Marché aux puces St-Michel
  6. Monastiraki
  7. Renaissance
  8. Anticafé
  9. Brock-Art

Best Jewellery Store 

  1. Tiffany
  2. Inchoo Bijoux
  3. Birks
  4. Freitag
  5. Joel Mueller Design
  6. Boutique 1906
  7. Vintage Glory 22

Best Florist

  1. Dragon Flowers
  2. Florateria
  3. Westmount Florist
  4. Binette et filles
  5. Pourquoi Pas…fleurs
  6. Jardin de Mathilde
  7. Jungle Fleur
  8. Vertuose
  9. Bell Jar Botanicals
  10. Prune les fleurs

Best Massage Spot

  1. Espace Nomad
  2. Bota Bota
  3. Spa Vert
  4. Ovarium
  5. Scandinave Spa
  6. Lisa Mah
  7. Jade Salter Sports Massage Therapist
  8. Orehab
  9. Spa Diva
  10. Mile End Massage

