We have everything to lose — there’s no better time to fight like hell.

David Suzuki’s recent argument that “it’s too late” to fight back against climate change may be premature.

While the situation is dire, there are encouraging signs that must not be ignored. There are numerous indicators that the era of oil and gas is coming to an end.

The economics of fossil fuels are unsustainable: the price of oil is falling, LNG demand is falling, subsidized production has created glut conditions and major industrialized regions are decarbonizing.

Suzuki is right to admonish people for not working to stop the climate catastrophe. But the crisis is forcing people to act. We may have a long hard road ahead of us, but we can do better than merely adapt. We may be able to soften the blow, and one day rebuild.

It’s never too late to start fighting for a worthy cause, and the effort to adapt to climate change will likely be as much of an uphill battle as convincing people climate change is happening in the first place.

But we should also make this fight our own: let it define us — we’re literally fighting for our lives and countless future generations.

The fight for environmental justice and social justice are the same. ■

