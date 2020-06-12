Best of MTL 2020: Media in Montreal
As always we thank our readers for voting us into the #1 spot for both Best Newspaper and Best Magazine — we like to think of ourselves as a magazine on newsprint, so we’re pretty guilty of blurring the line there. We will take issue with our win in the Best Website category, however — sure our site is great (especially after the redesign we did a year ago), but how could we possibly have beaten Pornhub? Especially during the pandemic, when they’re offering their premium content for free (not a sponsored sentence). We assume that a fair number of voters don’t know it’s a local site. It’s the only explanation. On another note, shout-out to FNoMTL for winning Best Instagram and Best Twitter, and to #GeekTastiqCypha (part of the Franklin Armstrong Collective) for rising up into the Top 5 from last year’s #9 spot in Best Podcast.
Best Radio Station
- CKUT 90.3FM
- CJLO 1690AM
- CHOM 97.7FM
- CBC 88.5FM/93.5FM
- Virgin 95.5FM
- CISM 89.3FM
- CJAD 800AM
- ICI Radio-Canada Premiere 95.1FM
- The Beat 92.5FM
- TSN 690AM
Best Radio Show
- Underground Sounds (CKUT 90.3FM)
- La soirée est encore jeune (ICI Radio-Canada Première)
- Country Classics (CKUT 90.3FM)
- Terry in the Morning (CHOM 97.7FM)
- Des si et des rais (CHOQ.ca)
- The Montreal Forum (TSN 690AM)
- Gothic Runoff (CJLO 1690AM)
- Les criquets crinqués (CISM 89.3FM)
- Plus on est de fous, plus on lit (ICI Radio-Canada Première)
Best Radio Host
- Terry DiMonte
- Mitch Melnick
- Jason Rockman
- Nick Schofield
- Julien Bernatchez
- Tony Marinaro
- Paul Arcand
- Wizzy MoonChaser
- Mike Finnerty
- Patrick Masbourian
Best TV Station
- CTV
- CBC
- Radio-Canada
- Télé-Québec
- Global
- Vtélé
- TVA
- RDS
- MATV
Best Newscaster
- Mutsumi Takahashi
- Céline Galipeau
- Patrice Roy
- Paul Karwatsky
- Pierre Bruneau
- Julian McKenzie
- Pascale Nadeau
- Kim Sullivan
- Debra Arbec
Best TV Personality
- Mutsumi Takahashi
- Jay du Temple
- Jean-René Dufort
- Horacio Arruda
- Dino Babydoll Luciano
- Marc Labrèche
- Véronique Cloutier
- Guy A Lepage
- Julian McKenzie
- Kim Sullivan
Best Magazine
- Cult MTL
- Lez Spread the Word
- Urbania
- Maisonneuve
- Fugues
- Nouveau Projet
- TimeOut Montréal
- Vice
- Elle Québec
- Also Cool Mag
Best Newspaper
- Cult MTL
- The Gazette
- Le Devoir
- Métro
- Journal de Montréal
- The Link
- Community Contact
Best Website
- cultmtl.com
- pornhub.com
- mtlblog.com
- montreal.eater.com
- mtlcityweblog.com
- reddit.com/r/montreal/
- urbania.ca
- lapresse.ca
- timeout.com/montreal
- FranklinArmstrong.com
Best Twitter
- @FNoMTL
- @CultMTL
- @UmaGahd
- @Pornhub
- @TrannaWintour
- @titocurtis
- @TonyMarinaro
- @EvelyneBrochu
- @ToulasTake
- @harrisonweinreb
Best Instagram
- @fnomtl
- @all_day_breakfast
- @burymeatleritz
- @murphycooper
- @pontomtl
- @onarollrecords
- @umagahd
- @tristanginger
- @actionfigyskinny
- @marisaparisella
Best Podcast
- 2 Fxfs le Matin
- Chosen Family
- GeektastiqCypha
- Mike Ward Sous Écoute
- WellSaid
- Les Mystérieux Étonnants
- Sounds of a Decade
- Des si et des raies
- Cheapy Tuesdays
- The 1st Half
