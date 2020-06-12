Old and new media collide in this category, collecting your favourite radio and TV hosts, magazines, Twitter and Instagram accounts & more.

Best of MTL 2020: Media in Montreal

As always we thank our readers for voting us into the #1 spot for both Best Newspaper and Best Magazine — we like to think of ourselves as a magazine on newsprint, so we’re pretty guilty of blurring the line there. We will take issue with our win in the Best Website category, however — sure our site is great (especially after the redesign we did a year ago), but how could we possibly have beaten Pornhub? Especially during the pandemic, when they’re offering their premium content for free (not a sponsored sentence). We assume that a fair number of voters don’t know it’s a local site. It’s the only explanation. On another note, shout-out to FNoMTL for winning Best Instagram and Best Twitter, and to #GeekTastiqCypha (part of the Franklin Armstrong Collective) for rising up into the Top 5 from last year’s #9 spot in Best Podcast.

Best Radio Station

CKUT 90.3FM CJLO 1690AM CHOM 97.7FM CBC 88.5FM/93.5FM Virgin 95.5FM CISM 89.3FM CJAD 800AM ICI Radio-Canada Premiere 95.1FM The Beat 92.5FM TSN 690AM

Best Radio Show

Underground Sounds (CKUT 90.3FM) La soirée est encore jeune (ICI Radio-Canada Première) Country Classics (CKUT 90.3FM) Terry in the Morning (CHOM 97.7FM) Des si et des rais (CHOQ.ca) The Montreal Forum (TSN 690AM) Gothic Runoff (CJLO 1690AM) Les criquets crinqués (CISM 89.3FM) Plus on est de fous, plus on lit (ICI Radio-Canada Première)

Best Radio Host

“Montréal, j’aimerais [CENSORED] partout sur toi, tu gorges mon [CENSORED] d’un plaisir si pur que je dois le partager à tous avant de retourner sur ma planète.” —Julien Bernatchez, Best Weirdo #4, Best Radio Host #5 (Best of MTL 2020: Media in Montreal)



Terry DiMonte Mitch Melnick Jason Rockman Nick Schofield Julien Bernatchez Tony Marinaro Paul Arcand Wizzy MoonChaser Mike Finnerty Patrick Masbourian

Best TV Station

CTV CBC Radio-Canada Télé-Québec Global Vtélé TVA RDS MATV

Best Newscaster

Mutsumi Takahashi Céline Galipeau Patrice Roy Paul Karwatsky Pierre Bruneau Julian McKenzie Pascale Nadeau Kim Sullivan Debra Arbec

Best TV Personality

“Any sort of culinary recognition is like a love boost. I’m in love with food, I’m in love with feeding people, so knowing that I have this sort of recognition and people enjoy my food and they love what I do makes me feel really good inside. I came [to Montreal] to study food and to eat at different places, see what people have to offer and I connected with people that way. It’s nice to know I’ve won the hearts of people through their stomachs.”—Dino Babydoll Luciano, Best Chef #4, Best TV Personality #5, Best Hip Hop Act #5 (Best of MTL 2020: Media in Montreal)

Mutsumi Takahashi Jay du Temple Jean-René Dufort Horacio Arruda Dino Babydoll Luciano Marc Labrèche Véronique Cloutier Guy A Lepage Julian McKenzie Kim Sullivan

Best Magazine

Cult MTL Lez Spread the Word Urbania Maisonneuve Fugues Nouveau Projet TimeOut Montréal Vice Elle Québec Also Cool Mag

Best Newspaper

Cult MTL The Gazette Le Devoir Métro Journal de Montréal The Link Community Contact

Best Website

cultmtl.com pornhub.com mtlblog.com montreal.eater.com mtlcityweblog.com reddit.com/r/montreal/ urbania.ca lapresse.ca timeout.com/montreal FranklinArmstrong.com

Best Twitter

@FNoMTL @CultMTL @UmaGahd @Pornhub @TrannaWintour @titocurtis @TonyMarinaro @EvelyneBrochu @ToulasTake @harrisonweinreb

Best Instagram

@fnomtl @all_day_breakfast @burymeatleritz @murphycooper @pontomtl @onarollrecords @umagahd @tristanginger @actionfigyskinny @marisaparisella

Best Podcast

“C’est une consécration de notre statut de gay icon, mais aussi preuve qu’une vie sexuelle avec de multiples partenaires peut paver le chemin vers la gloire.” —2Fxfs le Matin, Best Podcast #1 (Best of MTL 2020: Media in Montreal)

2 Fxfs le Matin Chosen Family GeektastiqCypha Mike Ward Sous Écoute WellSaid Les Mystérieux Étonnants Sounds of a Decade Des si et des raies Cheapy Tuesdays The 1st Half

See the rest of the Best of MTL here:

Best of MTL 2020: Media in Montreal