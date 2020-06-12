The bands of all sorts — including the heaviest, freakiest and most pretentious — that make up Montreal’s rich soundtrack.

Best of MTL 2020: Music in Montreal

Bud Rice is the king of the Music section this year, topping the Best Solo Act category and appearing in the Best Folk/Country and Best Singer-songwriter categories as well. Glam/pop eccentric Hubert Lenoir continues to thrill our readers, who voted him into the Freakiest Act and Most Pretentious categories — dubious distinctions to some, perhaps, but we love our weirdos here at Cult MTL. In terms of continuity, Arcade Fire remain at the top of Best Band (despite the fact that most of them don’t live here anymore), Loud tops Best Hip Hop Act, Li’l Andy (recently seen playing live on the rooftop of Ursa with Martha Wainwright as part of POP Montreal’s pandemic singalong series) continues his reign as Best Folk/Country Act and Kaytranada, who dropped his critically acclaimed second LP Bubba late last year, takes Best Electronic Act.

Best Band

Arcade Fire Half Moon Run The Damn Truth Caveboy Corridor Urban Science Brass Band El Coyote Patrick Watson Strange Froots Hypnophonics

Best Solo Act

“Black Lives Matter.”—Backxwash, Best Solo Act #3, Best Hip Hop Act #2 (Best of MTL 2020: Music in Montreal)

Bud Rice Patrick Watson Backxwash Janette King Shane Murphy MIC The Rapper Paul Cargnello Charlotte Cardin Katie Moore Big Daddy

Freakiest Act

Hubert Lenoir Screaming Demons Big Sissy Jean Leloup Natasha Nebula Blue Odeur Bad Uncle Baron von Styck Gutser Grimes

Most Pretentious Act

Arcade Fire Hubert Lenoir John Jacob Magistery Lakes of Canada Céline Dion The Dears Coeur de Pirate Pierre Lapointe Grimes Loud

Heaviest Act

The Great Sabbatini Mountain Dust Godspeed You! Black Emperor Voivod Big Brave Yoo Doo Right Sunset Drip Dopethrone Land of Kush UUBBUURRUU

Best Hip Hop Act

Loud Backxwash Alaclair Ensemble Urban Science Brass Band Dino Babydoll Luciano Dead Obies Nomadic Massive Strange Froots Fouki Trinisha Browne

Best Club DJ

Diskommander Awwful Frankie Teardrop DJ Jeffany Kaytranada Janette King MC Mario DJ Dio Toddy Flores

Best Electronic Act

“This is an amazing surprise — thanks to everyone who voted! When I used to visit Montreal before moving here, I would always grab the Best of MTL edition and thought all the artists were the coolest… honoured to be a part of it now! This city inspires me and I can’t wait to keep releasing new music and videos leading up to my first full-length album in 2021 on Hot Tramp.”—Maryze, Best Electronic Act #2 (Best of MTL 2020: Music in Montreal)

Kaytranada Maryze Milk and Bone Awwful CRi Chromeo Ouri Vince Konigan

Best Folk/Country Act

Li’l Andy Solstice Bud Rice Katie Moore Sin & Swoon Ol’ Savannah The Arnolds Sisters Vikki Gilmore Bats in the Belfry Bobby Dove

Best Jazz Act

Dave Gossage Septet Kalmunity Dominique Fils-Aimé Eric Hove Urban Science Brass Band Beth McKenna Shy Shy Schullie The Jazz Mofos

Best Singer-songwriter

Patrick Watson Storry Bud Rice Charlotte Cardin Katie Moore Leonard Cohen (RIP) Paul Cargnello Coeur de Pirate Bud Rice Sofia Nolin

Best Busker

Graham Downey (aka bagpipe dude) Dog mask violinist Jorie Spoonman Big Daddy Accordion guy at Guy-Concordia Greg Halpin Marianne Trenka

Best Record Label

Stomp! Constellation Secret City On a Roll Dare to Care Arbutus Hot Tramp Bonsound Indica Simone

See the rest of the Best of MTL here:

Best of MTL 2020: Music in Montreal