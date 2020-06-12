Best of MTL 2020: Music in Montreal
Bud Rice is the king of the Music section this year, topping the Best Solo Act category and appearing in the Best Folk/Country and Best Singer-songwriter categories as well. Glam/pop eccentric Hubert Lenoir continues to thrill our readers, who voted him into the Freakiest Act and Most Pretentious categories — dubious distinctions to some, perhaps, but we love our weirdos here at Cult MTL. In terms of continuity, Arcade Fire remain at the top of Best Band (despite the fact that most of them don’t live here anymore), Loud tops Best Hip Hop Act, Li’l Andy (recently seen playing live on the rooftop of Ursa with Martha Wainwright as part of POP Montreal’s pandemic singalong series) continues his reign as Best Folk/Country Act and Kaytranada, who dropped his critically acclaimed second LP Bubba late last year, takes Best Electronic Act.
Best Band
- Arcade Fire
- Half Moon Run
- The Damn Truth
- Caveboy
- Corridor
- Urban Science Brass Band
- El Coyote
- Patrick Watson
- Strange Froots
- Hypnophonics
Best Solo Act
- Bud Rice
- Patrick Watson
- Backxwash
- Janette King
- Shane Murphy
- MIC The Rapper
- Paul Cargnello
- Charlotte Cardin
- Katie Moore
- Big Daddy
Freakiest Act
- Hubert Lenoir
- Screaming Demons
- Big Sissy
- Jean Leloup
- Natasha Nebula
- Blue Odeur
- Bad Uncle
- Baron von Styck
- Gutser
- Grimes
Most Pretentious Act
- Arcade Fire
- Hubert Lenoir
- John Jacob Magistery
- Lakes of Canada
- Céline Dion
- The Dears
- Coeur de Pirate
- Pierre Lapointe
- Grimes
- Loud
Heaviest Act
- The Great Sabbatini
- Mountain Dust
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Voivod
- Big Brave
- Yoo Doo Right
- Sunset Drip
- Dopethrone
- Land of Kush
- UUBBUURRUU
Best Hip Hop Act
- Loud
- Backxwash
- Alaclair Ensemble
- Urban Science Brass Band
- Dino Babydoll Luciano
- Dead Obies
- Nomadic Massive
- Strange Froots
- Fouki
- Trinisha Browne
Best Club DJ
- Diskommander
- Awwful
- Frankie Teardrop
- DJ Jeffany
- Kaytranada
- Janette King
- MC Mario
- DJ Dio
- Toddy Flores
Best Electronic Act
- Kaytranada
- Maryze
- Milk and Bone
- Awwful
- CRi
- Chromeo
- Ouri
- Vince Konigan
Best Folk/Country Act
- Li’l Andy
- Solstice
- Bud Rice
- Katie Moore
- Sin & Swoon
- Ol’ Savannah
- The Arnolds Sisters
- Vikki Gilmore
- Bats in the Belfry
- Bobby Dove
Best Jazz Act
- Dave Gossage Septet
- Kalmunity
- Dominique Fils-Aimé
- Eric Hove
- Urban Science Brass Band
- Beth McKenna
- Shy Shy Schullie
- The Jazz Mofos
Best Singer-songwriter
- Patrick Watson
- Storry
- Bud Rice
- Charlotte Cardin
- Katie Moore
- Leonard Cohen (RIP)
- Paul Cargnello
- Coeur de Pirate
- Bud Rice
- Sofia Nolin
Best Busker
- Graham Downey (aka bagpipe dude)
- Dog mask violinist
- Jorie
- Spoonman
- Big Daddy
- Accordion guy at Guy-Concordia
- Greg Halpin
- Marianne Trenka
Best Record Label
- Stomp!
- Constellation
- Secret City
- On a Roll
- Dare to Care
- Arbutus
- Hot Tramp
- Bonsound
- Indica
- Simone
See the rest of the Best of MTL here:
Best of MTL 2020: Music in Montreal