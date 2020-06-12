Your picks for the top bars, clubs, events, libations and substances that light up the city by night.

This is the bitter in the bittersweetness of Best of MTL 2020. Homestyle drugs and drinks aside, the entirety of this section is closed or otherwise inactive. Well, with some exceptions. Cinema Politica is streaming documentaries online and Burgundy Lion is delivering food, while a few of the performers on the list have had some visibility online. Congrats to Hurley’s for increased visibility in the Bar categories, and to Miami Minx (a boylesque artist new to the Best Burlesque Top 5) as well as Charlie Deville and Sisi Superstar, new to the Best Drag Queen/King category. St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle and Mile Ex’s Notre Dame des Quilles are as popular as ever with our readers. We’re all hoping public health will announce some physical distancing guidelines for all bars with terrasses, at the very least. Until then, we have our memories.

Best Bartender

“Didn’t see this coming! I’ve gotta say that I’m missing all my customers and friends and Montreal nightlife. Can’t wait to be able to have a pint with you guys at Hurley’s.” Turbo, Best Bartender #1 (Hurley’s, Best Bar #4) (Best of MTL 2020: Nightlife in Montreal)

Turbo (Hurley’s) Gern F. Vlchek (Grumpy’s) Rashta Kruger (Blue Dog) Maya Rice (Brutopia) Megan Turcotte (Burgundy Lion) Catherine Guida (Nesta) Chris Desjardins (Bootlegger) Tracy Trash (Cabaret Mado) Vito Ciocca (Mano Cornuto) Curly Temple (Bar de Courcelle)

Best Bar

Turbo Haüs Grumpy’s Notre Dame des Quilles Hurley’s Bar de Courcelle Casa del Popolo The Wiggle Room Vices & Versa Brutopia Burgundy Lion

Best Dive Bar

Barfly Bar de Courcelle Grumpy’s Bifteck Brasserie Beaubien Turbo Haüs La Petite Idée Fixe Snack N’ Blues Blue Dog Foufs

Best Wine Bar

Vinvinvin Loïc Pullman Vin Papillon Buvette chez Simone Rouge-Gorge Vin Mon Lapin Larry’s Elena Henrietta

Best Club

“We stand with all our fellow restaurateurs and friends in hospitality and nightlife. We have been amongst the hardest hit and our world is still filled with great uncertainty. However at Bord’Elle we pride ourselves in bringing joy, entertainment and great food to the masses and we are certain that things will get better soon. The human spirit is richer when we are able to share and celebrate special moments in life, and we will be there for you when the time is right.”—John Edward Gumbley, John Jay, President Jegantic Group, President Bord’elle, Best Club #3 (Best of MTL 2020: Nightlife in Montreal)

Datcha Stereo Bord’Elle Sky Nesta Cabaret Berlin Bar le Ritz PDB Turbo Haüs Unity Apt. 200

Best Club Night

Glitter Bomb Mec Plus Ultra Moonshine Blush LuvHaus

Best Live Music Venue

M Telus Théâtre Corona Virgin Mobile Turbo Haüs Casa del Popolo La Sala Rossa Hurley’s Diving Bell Social Club Bar Le Ritz PDB Club Soda Foufs

Best Underground Music Venue

La Plante The Bog Durocher Lofts Fattal Lofts Traxide

Best Promoter

Blue Skies Turn Black Evenko Greenland Hot Tramp Management Hello Darlin’ Worst Dad Ever Extensive Enterprises Ricky D

Best Strip Club

Chez Parée Café Cléopâtre Cabaret Kingdom Kamasutra Wanda’s Les Amazones 281 (RIP) Solid Gold The Wiggle Room Stock Bar

Best LGBTQ2+ Bar/Club

Notre Dame des Quilles Sky Chez Mado Bar le Cocktail Le Renard Unity Cabaret Berlin Le Ritz PDB Le Stud Wiggle Room

Best Burlesque Performer

Lavender May Tristan Ginger Miami Minx Sugar Vixen Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière Mado Lamotte Samsara Brown Celesta O’Lee Mimi Cherry Lady Josephine

Best Drag Queen or King

Mado Lamotte Uma Gahd Charlie Deville Rainbow Sisi Superstar Tracy Trash Abby Long Big Sissy Anaconda La Sabrosa Denim Pussy

Best Pool Hall

Fats Fitzroy Forum Le Skratch Montreal Pool Room

Best Bowling Alley

Quilles G Plus (including Rose Bowl) Notre Dame des Quilles Bowling Darling Forum Laurentian Lanes

Best Film Screening Series

Cinema Politica Trannavision cELLEuloid Minuit au Parc Drunken Cinema

Best Comedy Venue

Bordel Comédie Club Comedy Nest Diving Bell Social Club Le Terminal Art Loft The Wiggle Room Montreal Improv Comedy Works (RIP)

Best Comedian

Tranna Wintour Mike Ward John St. Godard Sugar Sammy Akeem Hoyte-Charles Arnaud Soly Louis-José Houde Edith Ronne Elspeth Wright Joey Elias

Best Comedy Night

Open Mike (Le Bordel) Battle of Wits (Diving Bell Social Club) Squad Laughs (La Plante) Stand Back (Notre Dame des Quilles) There’s Something Funny Going On (Blue Dog) Voix de Ville (Wiggle Room) Witty Wednesdays (Diving Bell Social Club) Bishop & Gags (Bishop & Bagg)

Best Karaoke Bar

Pang Pang Club Date 3 Minots Notre Dame des Quilles Bar le Cocktail Normandie Le Vieux St-Hub La petite place La Remise Bar K Karaoke

Best Drug

Marijuana MDMA /Molly Cocaine Mushrooms LSD/acid Ketamine Hash Heroin

Best Drink

Beer Gin & tonic Bourbon/whiskey Wine Old-fashioned Vodka with various mixers Dark ‘n’ stormy Negroni Coffee

Best Cocktail Bar

Atwater Cocktail Club Coldroom Le Mal Nécessaire La Distillerie Cloakroom Bootlegger l’authentique Le Lab The Wiggle Room Sparrow Kabinet

