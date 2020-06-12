Best of MTL 2020: Nightlife in Montreal
This is the bitter in the bittersweetness of Best of MTL 2020. Homestyle drugs and drinks aside, the entirety of this section is closed or otherwise inactive. Well, with some exceptions. Cinema Politica is streaming documentaries online and Burgundy Lion is delivering food, while a few of the performers on the list have had some visibility online. Congrats to Hurley’s for increased visibility in the Bar categories, and to Miami Minx (a boylesque artist new to the Best Burlesque Top 5) as well as Charlie Deville and Sisi Superstar, new to the Best Drag Queen/King category. St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle and Mile Ex’s Notre Dame des Quilles are as popular as ever with our readers. We’re all hoping public health will announce some physical distancing guidelines for all bars with terrasses, at the very least. Until then, we have our memories.
Best Bartender
- Turbo (Hurley’s)
- Gern F. Vlchek (Grumpy’s)
- Rashta Kruger (Blue Dog)
- Maya Rice (Brutopia)
- Megan Turcotte (Burgundy Lion)
- Catherine Guida (Nesta)
- Chris Desjardins (Bootlegger)
- Tracy Trash (Cabaret Mado)
- Vito Ciocca (Mano Cornuto)
- Curly Temple (Bar de Courcelle)
Best Bar
- Turbo Haüs
- Grumpy’s
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- Hurley’s
- Bar de Courcelle
- Casa del Popolo
- The Wiggle Room
- Vices & Versa
- Brutopia
- Burgundy Lion
Best Dive Bar
- Barfly
- Bar de Courcelle
- Grumpy’s
- Bifteck
- Brasserie Beaubien
- Turbo Haüs
- La Petite Idée Fixe
- Snack N’ Blues
- Blue Dog
- Foufs
Best Wine Bar
- Vinvinvin
- Loïc
- Pullman
- Vin Papillon
- Buvette chez Simone
- Rouge-Gorge
- Vin Mon Lapin
- Larry’s
- Elena
- Henrietta
Best Club
- Datcha
- Stereo
- Bord’Elle
- Sky
- Nesta
- Cabaret Berlin
- Bar le Ritz PDB
- Turbo Haüs
- Unity
- Apt. 200
Best Club Night
- Glitter Bomb
- Mec Plus Ultra
- Moonshine
- Blush
- LuvHaus
Best Live Music Venue
- M Telus
- Théâtre Corona Virgin Mobile
- Turbo Haüs
- Casa del Popolo
- La Sala Rossa
- Hurley’s
- Diving Bell Social Club
- Bar Le Ritz PDB
- Club Soda
- Foufs
Best Underground Music Venue
- La Plante
- The Bog
- Durocher Lofts
- Fattal Lofts
- Traxide
Best Promoter
- Blue Skies Turn Black
- Evenko
- Greenland
- Hot Tramp Management
- Hello Darlin’
- Worst Dad Ever
- Extensive Enterprises
- Ricky D
Best Strip Club
- Chez Parée
- Café Cléopâtre
- Cabaret Kingdom
- Kamasutra
- Wanda’s
- Les Amazones
- 281 (RIP)
- Solid Gold
- The Wiggle Room
- Stock Bar
Best LGBTQ2+ Bar/Club
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- Sky
- Chez Mado
- Bar le Cocktail
- Le Renard
- Unity
- Cabaret Berlin
- Le Ritz PDB
- Le Stud
- Wiggle Room
Best Burlesque Performer
- Lavender May
- Tristan Ginger
- Miami Minx
- Sugar Vixen
- Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière
- Mado Lamotte
- Samsara Brown
- Celesta O’Lee
- Mimi Cherry
- Lady Josephine
Best Drag Queen or King
- Mado Lamotte
- Uma Gahd
- Charlie Deville
- Rainbow
- Sisi Superstar
- Tracy Trash
- Abby Long
- Big Sissy
- Anaconda La Sabrosa
- Denim Pussy
Best Pool Hall
- Fats
- Fitzroy
- Forum
- Le Skratch
- Montreal Pool Room
Best Bowling Alley
- Quilles G Plus (including Rose Bowl)
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- Bowling Darling
- Forum
- Laurentian Lanes
Best Film Screening Series
- Cinema Politica
- Trannavision
- cELLEuloid
- Minuit au Parc
- Drunken Cinema
Best Comedy Venue
- Bordel Comédie Club
- Comedy Nest
- Diving Bell Social Club
- Le Terminal
- Art Loft
- The Wiggle Room
- Montreal Improv
- Comedy Works (RIP)
Best Comedian
- Tranna Wintour
- Mike Ward
- John St. Godard
- Sugar Sammy
- Akeem Hoyte-Charles
- Arnaud Soly
- Louis-José Houde
- Edith Ronne
- Elspeth Wright
- Joey Elias
Best Comedy Night
- Open Mike (Le Bordel)
- Battle of Wits (Diving Bell Social Club)
- Squad Laughs (La Plante)
- Stand Back (Notre Dame des Quilles)
- There’s Something Funny Going On (Blue Dog)
- Voix de Ville (Wiggle Room)
- Witty Wednesdays (Diving Bell Social Club)
- Bishop & Gags (Bishop & Bagg)
Best Karaoke Bar
- Pang Pang
- Club Date
- 3 Minots
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- Bar le Cocktail
- Normandie
- Le Vieux St-Hub
- La petite place
- La Remise
- Bar K Karaoke
Best Drug
- Marijuana
- MDMA /Molly
- Cocaine
- Mushrooms
- LSD/acid
- Ketamine
- Hash
- Heroin
Best Drink
- Beer
- Gin & tonic
- Bourbon/whiskey
- Wine
- Old-fashioned
- Vodka with various mixers
- Dark ‘n’ stormy
- Negroni
- Coffee
Best Cocktail Bar
- Atwater Cocktail Club
- Coldroom
- Le Mal Nécessaire
- La Distillerie
- Cloakroom
- Bootlegger l’authentique
- Le Lab
- The Wiggle Room
- Sparrow
- Kabinet
