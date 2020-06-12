Best of MTL 2020: People and Places in Montreal
With The Daily Trudeau Show on the TV in many households over the past few months, our Prime Minister remains on the minds of many — Justin Trudeau wins Hottest Montrealer yet again, despite (or because of?) the beard, and hair that’s looking more and more 19th century every day. Hairdressers, you are missed. (Trudeau is also #5 Tackiest Personality, possibly for reasons beyond the superficial.) A man who’s been getting almost as much shine as Trudeau on our website lately, François Legault, wins Slimiest Politician yet again, but also comes in at #2 for Best Politician — in Legault’s case, his (brief) post-COVID approval bump may have come into play, or perhaps these two categories are somewhat interchangeable. Congrats to our mairesse Valérie Plante for winning Best Politician AND sliding into #2 Hottest Montrealer. She does look pretty cool in a mask (and no, that’s not meant to be snide).
Hottest Montrealer
- Justin Trudeau
- Valérie Plante
- Tranna Wintour
- Maripier Morin
- Évelyne Brochu
- Céline Dion
- Horacio Arruda
- Xavier Dolan
- B4 Ali
- Tristan Ginger
Best-Dressed Montrealer
- Céline Dion
- Justin Trudeau
- Lily Monroe
- Tranna Wintour
- Murphy Cooper
- Cary Tauben
- Be Rosey
- Maripier Morin
- Evelyne Brochu
- Lavender May
Best Sports Personality
- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
- Carey Price
- Brendan Gallagher
- Félix Auger-Aliassime
- Max Domi
- Georges St-Pierre
- Thierry Henry
- Youppi
- Eugénie Bouchard
- Georges Laraque
Tackiest Personality
- Céline Dion
- Mado Lamotte
- Mose Persico
- Véronique Cloutier
- Justin Trudeau
- Uma Gahd
- Julie Snyder
- Michèle Richard
- MC Gilles
- Éric Lapointe
Best Weirdo
- Natasha Nebula
- Beaver Sheppard
- Murphy Cooper
- Julien Bernatchez
- Uma Gahd
- Mado Lamotte
- Hollywood (banana man)
- Céline Dion
- Sergio Da Silva
- Edith Ronne
Best Social/Political Cause
- Climate change/climate march
- COVID-19 / #cavabienaller / CERB
- Wet’suwet’en/First Nations rights/reconciliation
- Dans la rue/fighting homelessness
- Gentrification/housing crisis/rent strike
- Anti-Bill 21
- Animal rights /SPCA
- Black Lives Matter
- Veganism
- LGBTQIA+ rights
Best Politician
- Valérie Plante
- François Legault
- Justin Trudeau
- Manon Massé
- Craig Sauvé
- Horacio Arruda
- Sue Montgomery
- Sterling Downey
- Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
- Alexandre Boulerice
Slimiest Politician
- François Legault
- Justin Trudeau
- Valérie Plante
- Denis Coderre
- Jean Charest
- Lionel Perez
- Luc Ferrandez
- Sue Montgomery
- Gaétan Barrette
- Benoit Dorais
Most Heinous Scandal
- CHSLD Herron/COVID-19 response
- Bill 21
- SNC-Lavalin
- Sue Montgomery
- Pipelines
- Éric Salvail
- Lead in the water
- Airbnb/housing crisis
- Trudeau blackface
- Halloween cancelled
Best Neighbourhood
- Mile End
- Rosemont Petite-Patrie/Little Italy
- Plateau
- NDG
- St-Henri
- Verdun
- Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- Villeray
- Parc Ex
- Centre-Sud/Village
Best Place to Have Public Sex
- Mount Royal
- Parc Lafontaine
- Lachine Canal
- Wiggle Room bathrooms
- Cinéma l’Amour
- Jarry Park
- Verdun beach
- Various spots in Concordia including the CJLO couch
- Jeanne Mance Park
- Datcha bathrooms
Best Instagram Spot
- Belvedere on Mount Royal
- Pastel Rita
- HideSeek pop-up
- Beaver Lake
- Orange Julep
- Parc Lafontaine
- Botanical Garden
- Crew Collective Café
- 9095 du Parc
- Darling
