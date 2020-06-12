Best of MTL 2020: People and Places in Montreal

With The Daily Trudeau Show on the TV in many households over the past few months, our Prime Minister remains on the minds of many — Justin Trudeau wins Hottest Montrealer yet again, despite (or because of?) the beard, and hair that’s looking more and more 19th century every day. Hairdressers, you are missed. (Trudeau is also #5 Tackiest Personality, possibly for reasons beyond the superficial.) A man who’s been getting almost as much shine as Trudeau on our website lately, François Legault, wins Slimiest Politician yet again, but also comes in at #2 for Best Politician — in Legault’s case, his (brief) post-COVID approval bump may have come into play, or perhaps these two categories are somewhat interchangeable. Congrats to our mairesse Valérie Plante for winning Best Politician AND sliding into #2 Hottest Montrealer. She does look pretty cool in a mask (and no, that’s not meant to be snide).

Hottest Montrealer

Justin Trudeau Valérie Plante Tranna Wintour Maripier Morin Évelyne Brochu Céline Dion Horacio Arruda Xavier Dolan B4 Ali Tristan Ginger

Best-Dressed Montrealer

Céline Dion Justin Trudeau Lily Monroe Tranna Wintour Murphy Cooper Cary Tauben Be Rosey Maripier Morin Evelyne Brochu Lavender May

Best Sports Personality

“Many thanks to the readers of Cult MTL. I am delighted to have such fantastic fans who always cheer for me when I play in Montreal or anywhere else in the world, it means a lot to me. I wish all of them much strength and courage in these trying times.”—Felix Auger-Aliassime, Best Sports Personality #4 (Best of MTL 2020: People and Places in Montreal)

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Carey Price Brendan Gallagher Félix Auger-Aliassime Max Domi Georges St-Pierre Thierry Henry Youppi Eugénie Bouchard Georges Laraque

Tackiest Personality

Céline Dion Mado Lamotte Mose Persico Véronique Cloutier Justin Trudeau Uma Gahd Julie Snyder Michèle Richard MC Gilles Éric Lapointe

Best Weirdo

“I can’t deny the fact that you like me! RIGHT NOW! YOU LIKE ME! Bless all the people who vote for me year after year. To those who are too scared to get political, or to engage in deep and crazy ways with our community, this proves that you can do it and still be loved. Get out there, use your voice for the better. #BlackLivesMatter #PrideWasARiot Gahd Bless!”—Uma Gahd, Best Weirdo #5, Best Twitter #3, Best Play #4 (Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd) (Best of MTL 2020: People and Places in Montreal)

Natasha Nebula Beaver Sheppard Murphy Cooper Julien Bernatchez Uma Gahd Mado Lamotte Hollywood (banana man) Céline Dion Sergio Da Silva Edith Ronne

Best Social/Political Cause

Climate change/climate march COVID-19 / #cavabienaller / CERB Wet’suwet’en/First Nations rights/reconciliation Dans la rue/fighting homelessness Gentrification/housing crisis/rent strike Anti-Bill 21 Animal rights /SPCA Black Lives Matter Veganism LGBTQIA+ rights

Best Politician

Valérie Plante François Legault Justin Trudeau Manon Massé Craig Sauvé Horacio Arruda Sue Montgomery Sterling Downey Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois Alexandre Boulerice

Slimiest Politician

François Legault Justin Trudeau Valérie Plante Denis Coderre Jean Charest Lionel Perez Luc Ferrandez Sue Montgomery Gaétan Barrette Benoit Dorais

Most Heinous Scandal

CHSLD Herron/COVID-19 response Bill 21 SNC-Lavalin Sue Montgomery Pipelines Éric Salvail Lead in the water Airbnb/housing crisis Trudeau blackface Halloween cancelled

Best Neighbourhood

Mile End Rosemont Petite-Patrie/Little Italy Plateau NDG St-Henri Verdun Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Villeray Parc Ex Centre-Sud/Village

Best Place to Have Public Sex

Mount Royal Parc Lafontaine Lachine Canal Wiggle Room bathrooms Cinéma l’Amour Jarry Park Verdun beach Various spots in Concordia including the CJLO couch Jeanne Mance Park Datcha bathrooms

Best Instagram Spot

Belvedere on Mount Royal Pastel Rita HideSeek pop-up Beaver Lake Orange Julep Parc Lafontaine Botanical Garden Crew Collective Café 9095 du Parc Darling

