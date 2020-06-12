The top restaurants, top chefs, top dishes and top food shopping spots in the city, according to our readers.

Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal

As usual our Food Editor Clayton Sandhu has written about your restaurant picks at the end of this issue, taking a slightly different approach this year: his editorial is titled Resto Rights instead of Resto Wrongs. Normally we wouldn’t even include “cooking at home” in the Best Food Trend category, but right now it’s more than a trend — it’s the new normal. That said, we can all support our favourite restaurants as the pandemic shutdown continues by ordering in, at least once in a while, and/or by donating to crowd-funding campaigns and charitable organizations like Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund and Rally for Restaurants. New to this section this year are Best Hotel Bar/Restaurant, which was topped by Four Seasons hotspot Marcus, and Best Afternoon Tea, which went to the ever-popular Mile End tearoom Cardinal. We cannot wait to eat out again. We ♥ Montreal restaurants.

Best Chef

“I feel completely humbled to be considered one of Montreal’s Best Chefs. I am so grateful that people took the time and effort to submit their votes. Truly, thank you, everyone, I am happy to know that my work and my ideas are being appreciated! Each of these chefs worked [tirelessly] to get to where they are and you can see their passion come through in their food. To the chefs who ranked in the top 10 and those who haven’t, we recognize you and we thank you for all the hard work you put into the craft. There isn’t just one model for making food and being passionate about it, so congratulations to you all.”—Chanthy Yen, Best Chef #2 (Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal)

Danny Smiles Chanthy Yen Chuck Hughes Dino “Babydoll” Luciano Sean Murray Smith JP Miron Antonin Mousso-Rivard Emma Cardarelli Antonio Park Martin Picard

Best New Restaurant

“The restaurant industry is so much work, it’s very nerve-racking to go on your own, especially when there are no big backers. It’s just me and my brother, in this case, so it’s been very fruitful and it’s allowed us to become comfortable in our own space. [Winning Best New Restaurant] is a wonderful surprise, honestly. In these times, something like this really makes our year.”—Ari Schor of Beba, Best New Restaurant #1 (Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal)

Beba Mano Cornuto Wolf & Workman TimeOut Market Parliament Pub & Parlour Umami Ramen Moccione Elena Marcus Radis

Best New Food Trends

Veganism Poke bowls Food halls Cooking at home Ramen Delivery Eat local Korean Pizza Isolation bread

Best Pub Grub

Burgundy Lion Ye Olde Orchard McKibbins Bishop and Bagg Brutopia Cunningham’s Next Door Vices et Versa Bowhead Parliament Pub & Parlour

Best Hotel Bar or Restaurant

Marcus (Four Seasons) Palm Court/Maison Boulud (Ritz Carlton) Bar George (Mount Stephen) Bartizen (W) Maiolo (Le Meridien) Nacarat (Fairmount Queen Elizabeth)

Best Cheap Eats

Nilufar Boustan Patati Patata Green Spot AA Entrepôt Bocadillo Dépanneur le Pick-Up Vua Banh Mi McDonald’s

Best Pricey Eats

Joe Beef Damas Montréal Plaza Île Flottante Le Bremner Beba Le Mousso Europea LOV Vin Papillon

Best Late Night Eats

La Banquise Boustan Chez Claudette AA Nouveau Palais Patati Patata L’Express A&W Chez Mein Bocadillo

Best Breakfast / Brunch

Vieux Vélo Arthurs Nosh Bar L’Avenue L’Oeufrier Cosmos Allô mon coco Bagel Etc. Green Spot Fabergé Larry’s

Best Afternoon Tea

Cardinal Tea Room Burgundy Lion Ritz Carlton Gryphon d’Or Camellia Sinensis Salon Rosie-Lanoi URSA La brume dans mes lunettes Cha Noir Café Aunja

Best Delivery Service

Uber Eats Foodora (RIP) Skip the Dishes Golo Door Dash À la Carte Express Chef on Call

Best Food Truck

Grumman 78 Winneburger Le Cheese Mi Corazon La Panthère Verte Mandy’s Lucille’s

Best African

Le Nil Bleu Queen Sheeba East Africa La Khaima Maquis Yasolo

Best Caribbean

Lloydie’s Agrikol Boom J’s Caribbean Food Factory Jardin du Cari Caraïbe Delite Méli-Mélo Caribbean Curry House Seasoned Dreams Local Legend

Best Chinese

Hong Mere Maison VIP Aunt Dai’s PM Kam Fung Kam Shing Mon Nan Soba Gia Ba Beijing

Best Russian / Eastern European

Euro Deli Batory Stash Café Café Baba Yaga La Caverne Russe Budapest Roma Nevski

Best French

L’Express Leméac Quartier Général Taverne on the Square Monarque

Best Greek

Milos Marven’s Marathon Souvlaki Arahova Villa du Souvlaki Jardin de Panos Tripolis Panama Phillinos Mythos

Best Indian

Bombay Mahal Star of India Pushap Thali Chand Palace Atma Palais d’Ajit Punjab Palace Le Super Qualité India Beau Village

Best Italian

“Montreal is a unique city, especially when it comes to food. I’ve been working in the restaurant business since I was a kid so I’ve seen places come and go, I’ve seen all the fads, I’ve seen all the places that cater to the trends. From the beginning, we were on this path to be the most authentic possible. In 1985 we were one of the first to make high-quality pasta in Montreal. We sort of educated the people and now people know what good food is.”—Mauro Petraccone of Pasta Casareccia, Best Italian #2 (Photo by Melanie Dubé) (Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal)

Elena Pasta Casareccia Gema Impasto Bottega Nora Gray Radis Pizzeria Napoletana Mano Cornuto Moccione

Best Japanese

Kazu Jun I Noren Nozy Otto Yakitori Imadake Ichigo Ichi Yokato Yokabai Sushi Momo Tsukuyomi

Best Korean

GaNaDaRa Mon Ami Omma Chez Bong Seoul Chako Hwang Kum Maison Seol Luna Petit Séoul

Best Latin-American

Arepera du Plateau Bocadillo La Chilenita El Chalateco Los Planes La Carreta Sabor Lation Tiradito

Best Mexican

El Rey del Taco Tacos Frida La Capital Tacos Escondite Ta Chido El Sabor de México 3 Amigos Taco Trunp Tacos Victor

Best Middle Eastern

“What makes Damas a special restaurant is that it refuses to offer a merely ‘regional’ or a merely ‘ethnic’ dining experience — terms that still carry a Eurocentric weight and the latent racism that comes with it. Damas does, of course, offer a cuisine from a very specific time, place and tradition. But it does so with uncompromising ingredients, technique, and with a decor, service, and wine list to match. The chef-owner Fuad challenged the North American stereotype that Middle Eastern food = cheap kebabs, a vision that resulted in a singular restaurant revealing the sophistication and beauty of Syrian cuisine. An extravagant tasting menu with a wine pairing no longer belongs to European or a-territorial ‘chef-driven’ restaurants alone, and the city’s food scene is richer, more diverse and representative for it.”—Daniel Gillis, sommelier at Damas, Best Middle Eastern #1, Best Pricey Eats #2 (Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal)

Damas Boustan Alep / Le Petit Alep Sumac Omnivore KazaMaza Khyber Pass Nilufar Daou Falafel St-Jacques

Best Spanish

Tapeo La Sala Rosa Iberica Club Espagnol Alma

Best Thai

Épicerie Pumpui Bangkok Thai Express Thaïlande Chu Chai Mae Sri Pamika Pick Thai Thammada Satay Brothers

Best Portuguese

Romados Ma Poule Mouillée Chez Doval Piri Piri Jano Ferreira Café Coco Rico Campo

Best Vietnamese

Pho Tay Ho Pho Bang New York Pho Lien Tran Cantine Vietnamienne Le Red Tiger Pho Bac No. 97 Lyla Ha Chez Lien Hoai Huong

Best Bagel

St-Viateur Fairmount Bagel St-Lo Ville-Émard Bagels Beaubien Bagels R.E.A.L. Bagel Bagels on Greene MTL Bagel

Best Chicken

Chalet BBQ Romados Ma Poule Mouillée Côte-Saint-Luc BBQ St-Hubert Coq de l’Est Coco Rico Serrano BBQ

Best Burger

Uniburger Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce Nouveau Palais Burger de Ville Chez Tousignant Five Guys A&W Dilallo Burger Burger Bar Picks

Best Donuts

Léché Desserts Krispy Kreme Mr Puffs Trou de Beigne Tim Hortons Crémy Dough Nats Wawel

Best Dumplings

Qing Hua Har Bin Sammi & Soupe Dumpling Mademoiselle Dumpling Mei Wei Noodle Dumpling A1 Mai Xiang Yuan Dumpling Hut Yum Yum Soup Dumplings

Best Falafel

Falafel Yoni La Panthère Verte Falafel Saint-Jacques Nilufar Boustan Sumac Amir Omnivore Falafel Plus Adonis

Best Fish and Chips

Brit & Chips Comptoir 21 Burgundy Lion Ad Hoc Parliament Pub & Parlour

Best Fries

Frites Alors Patati Patata McDonald’s Lafleur La Belle Province Nouveau Palais Burgundy Lion Chez Claudette Montreal Pool Room Green Spot

Best Hot Dog

Lafleur La Belle Province Montreal Pool Room Dirty Dogs Decarie Hot Dog Green Spot Chez Tousignant AA Orange Julep

Best Pad Thai

Pumpui Thai Express Bangkok Tampopo Pamika Chez Ann

Best Pizza

Adamo Elena No. 900 Pizza Bouquet Gema Bottega Magpie Il Foccolaio Pizzeria Napoletana Fugazzi

Best Poutine

La Banquise Poutineville Patati Patata Chez Claudette La Belle Province AA Ma poule mouillée Green Spot Frites Alors! Nouveau Système Beaubien

Best Ribs

Blackstrap BBQ Bâton Rouge Bar B Barn Le Boucan Rubs

Best Sandwich

Clarke Café Dépanneur le Pick-Up Santropol Schwartz’s Aux Vivres Joe’s Panini Panthère Verte Bocadillo Capitaine Sandwich Vua

Best Shish Taouk

Boustan Amir Omnivore Sumac Basha

Best Smoked Meat

Schwartz’s The Main Smoke Meat Pete Snowdon Deli Lester’s Dunn’s Le roi du smoked meat Jarry Smoked Meat

Best Steak

Moishes The Keg Gibbys Joe Beef L’Express 40 West Bâton Rouge

Best Sushi

Sushi Momo Park Jun I Le Kioko Saint Sushi Tri Express Maiko Sushi Bae Mikado Soba

Best Taco

Tacos Frida La Capital Tacos El Rey Del Taco Escondite Grumman 78 Tacos Tijuana Victor Taco Trunp Ice House Impactaco

Best Ramen

Kinton Ramen Yokato Yokabai Tsukuyomi Umami Ramen Ichifuku Ramen Ya Misoya Ichigo Ichie Kazu Ramen 9000

Best Vegetarian

Aux Vivres LOV Lola Rosa La Panthère Verte Sushi Momo Hello 123 Copper Branch Yuan Umami Ramen Nilufar

(Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal)

Best Craft/Microbrew Beer

Dieu du Ciel Brutopia 4 Origines Messorem Bracitorium Isle de Garde St. Ambroise Espace Public Harricana Benelux Reservoir

Best Bakery

Guillaume Automne Hof Kelsten Arhoma Sweet Lee’s Les co’pains d’abord Mamie Clafoutis Première Moisson Kouing-Amann Le pain dans les voiles

Best Café (Place)

Olimpico Dispatch Myriade Saint-Henri Melk Lili & Oli Névé Shaika Caffè Italia Cordova

Best Coffee (Beverage)

Dispatch Olimpico Myriade Saint-Henri Melk Cordova Caffè Italia Pista Nevé Pikolo

Best Teahouse

Cardinal Tea Room Camellia Sinensis Cha Noir Gryphon d’Or Rosie-Lanoi

Best Fromagerie

Hamel Atwater Copette & Co. Bleu et persillé Qui lait cru? La Vieille Europe

Best Ice Cream

Kem Coba Dalla Rose Ca Lem La Diperie Ripples Bilboquet Wild Willy’s Dairy Queen Havre aux glaces Les givrés

Best Chocolate / Sweets

Juliette et chocolat Chloé Chocolats favoris Geneviève Grandbois Lecavalier Petrone Léonidas

Best Butcher

Boucherie Lawrence Chez Vito Pascal le Boucher Zinman Maître Boucher Grinder 8 Viandal 6 Boucherie Beau-Bien Boucherie du Marché (JT) Boucherie Champfeury

Best Vegetable / Fruit Store

Marché Jean-Talon Fruiterie Mile-End PA Sami Fruits Adonis Atwater Market Fruiterie Plateau Eden Valmont Vert Pomme

Best Organic Produce Store

PA Nature Rachelle-Béry Tau Branche d’Olivier Lufa Farms Chez Robin Fruiterie Mile-End

Best Fishmonger

La Mer Falero Shamrock Waldman’s Poissonnerie Atwater

