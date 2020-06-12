Best of MTL 2020: Food & Drink in Montreal
As usual our Food Editor Clayton Sandhu has written about your restaurant picks at the end of this issue, taking a slightly different approach this year: his editorial is titled Resto Rights instead of Resto Wrongs. Normally we wouldn’t even include “cooking at home” in the Best Food Trend category, but right now it’s more than a trend — it’s the new normal. That said, we can all support our favourite restaurants as the pandemic shutdown continues by ordering in, at least once in a while, and/or by donating to crowd-funding campaigns and charitable organizations like Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund and Rally for Restaurants. New to this section this year are Best Hotel Bar/Restaurant, which was topped by Four Seasons hotspot Marcus, and Best Afternoon Tea, which went to the ever-popular Mile End tearoom Cardinal. We cannot wait to eat out again. We ♥ Montreal restaurants.
Best Chef
- Danny Smiles
- Chanthy Yen
- Chuck Hughes
- Dino “Babydoll” Luciano
- Sean Murray Smith
- JP Miron
- Antonin Mousso-Rivard
- Emma Cardarelli
- Antonio Park
- Martin Picard
Best New Restaurant
- Beba
- Mano Cornuto
- Wolf & Workman
- TimeOut Market
- Parliament Pub & Parlour
- Umami Ramen
- Moccione
- Elena
- Marcus
- Radis
Best New Food Trends
- Veganism
- Poke bowls
- Food halls
- Cooking at home
- Ramen
- Delivery
- Eat local
- Korean
- Pizza
- Isolation bread
Best Pub Grub
- Burgundy Lion
- Ye Olde Orchard
- McKibbins
- Bishop and Bagg
- Brutopia
- Cunningham’s
- Next Door
- Vices et Versa
- Bowhead
- Parliament Pub & Parlour
Best Hotel Bar or Restaurant
- Marcus (Four Seasons)
- Palm Court/Maison Boulud (Ritz Carlton)
- Bar George (Mount Stephen)
- Bartizen (W)
- Maiolo (Le Meridien)
- Nacarat (Fairmount Queen Elizabeth)
Best Cheap Eats
- Nilufar
- Boustan
- Patati Patata
- Green Spot
- AA
- Entrepôt
- Bocadillo
- Dépanneur le Pick-Up
- Vua Banh Mi
- McDonald’s
Best Pricey Eats
- Joe Beef
- Damas
- Montréal Plaza
- Île Flottante
- Le Bremner
- Beba
- Le Mousso
- Europea
- LOV
- Vin Papillon
Best Late Night Eats
- La Banquise
- Boustan
- Chez Claudette
- AA
- Nouveau Palais
- Patati Patata
- L’Express
- A&W
- Chez Mein
- Bocadillo
Best Breakfast / Brunch
- Vieux Vélo
- Arthurs Nosh Bar
- L’Avenue
- L’Oeufrier
- Cosmos
- Allô mon coco
- Bagel Etc.
- Green Spot
- Fabergé
- Larry’s
Best Afternoon Tea
- Cardinal Tea Room
- Burgundy Lion
- Ritz Carlton
- Gryphon d’Or
- Camellia Sinensis
- Salon Rosie-Lanoi
- URSA
- La brume dans mes lunettes
- Cha Noir
- Café Aunja
Best Delivery Service
- Uber Eats
- Foodora (RIP)
- Skip the Dishes
- Golo
- Door Dash
- À la Carte Express
- Chef on Call
Best Food Truck
- Grumman 78
- Winneburger
- Le Cheese
- Mi Corazon
- La Panthère Verte
- Mandy’s
- Lucille’s
Best African
- Le Nil Bleu
- Queen Sheeba
- East Africa
- La Khaima
- Maquis Yasolo
Best Caribbean
- Lloydie’s
- Agrikol
- Boom J’s
- Caribbean Food Factory
- Jardin du Cari
- Caraïbe Delite
- Méli-Mélo
- Caribbean Curry House
- Seasoned Dreams
- Local Legend
Best Chinese
- Hong Mere
- Maison VIP
- Aunt Dai’s
- PM
- Kam Fung
- Kam Shing
- Mon Nan
- Soba
- Gia Ba
- Beijing
Best Russian / Eastern European
- Euro Deli Batory
- Stash Café
- Café Baba Yaga
- La Caverne Russe
- Budapest Roma
- Nevski
Best French
- L’Express
- Leméac
- Quartier Général
- Taverne on the Square
- Monarque
Best Greek
- Milos
- Marven’s
- Marathon Souvlaki
- Arahova
- Villa du Souvlaki
- Jardin de Panos
- Tripolis
- Panama
- Phillinos
- Mythos
Best Indian
- Bombay Mahal
- Star of India
- Pushap
- Thali
- Chand Palace
- Atma
- Palais d’Ajit
- Punjab Palace
- Le Super Qualité
- India Beau Village
Best Italian
- Elena
- Pasta Casareccia
- Gema
- Impasto
- Bottega
- Nora Gray
- Radis
- Pizzeria Napoletana
- Mano Cornuto
- Moccione
Best Japanese
- Kazu
- Jun I
- Noren
- Nozy
- Otto Yakitori
- Imadake
- Ichigo Ichi
- Yokato Yokabai
- Sushi Momo
- Tsukuyomi
Best Korean
- GaNaDaRa
- Mon Ami
- Omma
- Chez Bong
- Seoul Chako
- Hwang Kum
- Maison Seol
- Luna
- Petit Séoul
Best Latin-American
- Arepera du Plateau
- Bocadillo
- La Chilenita
- El Chalateco
- Los Planes
- La Carreta
- Sabor Lation
- Tiradito
Best Mexican
- El Rey del Taco
- Tacos Frida
- La Capital Tacos
- Escondite
- Ta Chido
- El Sabor de México
- 3 Amigos
- Taco Trunp
- Tacos Victor
Best Middle Eastern
- Damas
- Boustan
- Alep / Le Petit Alep
- Sumac
- Omnivore
- KazaMaza
- Khyber Pass
- Nilufar
- Daou
- Falafel St-Jacques
Best Spanish
- Tapeo
- La Sala Rosa
- Iberica
- Club Espagnol
- Alma
Best Thai
- Épicerie Pumpui
- Bangkok
- Thai Express
- Thaïlande
- Chu Chai
- Mae Sri
- Pamika
- Pick Thai
- Thammada
- Satay Brothers
Best Portuguese
- Romados
- Ma Poule Mouillée
- Chez Doval
- Piri Piri
- Jano
- Ferreira Café
- Coco Rico
- Campo
Best Vietnamese
- Pho Tay Ho
- Pho Bang New York
- Pho Lien
- Tran Cantine Vietnamienne
- Le Red Tiger
- Pho Bac No. 97
- Lyla
- Ha
- Chez Lien
- Hoai Huong
Best Bagel
- St-Viateur
- Fairmount
- Bagel St-Lo
- Ville-Émard Bagels
- Beaubien Bagels
- R.E.A.L. Bagel
- Bagels on Greene
- MTL Bagel
Best Chicken
- Chalet BBQ
- Romados
- Ma Poule Mouillée
- Côte-Saint-Luc BBQ
- St-Hubert
- Coq de l’Est
- Coco Rico
- Serrano BBQ
Best Burger
- Uniburger
- Notre-Boeuf-de-Grâce
- Nouveau Palais
- Burger de Ville
- Chez Tousignant
- Five Guys
- A&W
- Dilallo Burger
- Burger Bar
- Picks
Best Donuts
- Léché Desserts
- Krispy Kreme
- Mr Puffs
- Trou de Beigne
- Tim Hortons
- Crémy
- Dough Nats
- Wawel
Best Dumplings
- Qing Hua
- Har Bin
- Sammi & Soupe Dumpling
- Mademoiselle Dumpling
- Mei Wei
- Noodle Dumpling
- A1
- Mai Xiang Yuan
- Dumpling Hut
- Yum Yum Soup Dumplings
Best Falafel
- Falafel Yoni
- La Panthère Verte
- Falafel Saint-Jacques
- Nilufar
- Boustan
- Sumac
- Amir
- Omnivore
- Falafel Plus
- Adonis
Best Fish and Chips
- Brit & Chips
- Comptoir 21
- Burgundy Lion
- Ad Hoc
- Parliament Pub & Parlour
Best Fries
- Frites Alors
- Patati Patata
- McDonald’s
- Lafleur
- La Belle Province
- Nouveau Palais
- Burgundy Lion
- Chez Claudette
- Montreal Pool Room
- Green Spot
Best Hot Dog
- Lafleur
- La Belle Province
- Montreal Pool Room
- Dirty Dogs
- Decarie Hot Dog
- Green Spot
- Chez Tousignant
- AA
- Orange Julep
Best Pad Thai
- Pumpui
- Thai Express
- Bangkok
- Tampopo
- Pamika
- Chez Ann
Best Pizza
- Adamo
- Elena
- No. 900
- Pizza Bouquet
- Gema
- Bottega
- Magpie
- Il Foccolaio
- Pizzeria Napoletana
- Fugazzi
Best Poutine
- La Banquise
- Poutineville
- Patati Patata
- Chez Claudette
- La Belle Province
- AA
- Ma poule mouillée
- Green Spot
- Frites Alors!
- Nouveau Système Beaubien
Best Ribs
- Blackstrap BBQ
- Bâton Rouge
- Bar B Barn
- Le Boucan
- Rubs
Best Sandwich
- Clarke Café
- Dépanneur le Pick-Up
- Santropol
- Schwartz’s
- Aux Vivres
- Joe’s Panini
- Panthère Verte
- Bocadillo
- Capitaine Sandwich
- Vua
Best Shish Taouk
- Boustan
- Amir
- Omnivore
- Sumac
- Basha
Best Smoked Meat
- Schwartz’s
- The Main
- Smoke Meat Pete
- Snowdon Deli
- Lester’s
- Dunn’s
- Le roi du smoked meat
- Jarry Smoked Meat
Best Steak
- Moishes
- The Keg
- Gibbys
- Joe Beef
- L’Express
- 40 West
- Bâton Rouge
Best Sushi
- Sushi Momo
- Park
- Jun I
- Le Kioko
- Saint Sushi
- Tri Express
- Maiko
- Sushi Bae
- Mikado
- Soba
Best Taco
- Tacos Frida
- La Capital Tacos
- El Rey Del Taco
- Escondite
- Grumman 78
- Tacos Tijuana
- Victor
- Taco Trunp
- Ice House
- Impactaco
Best Ramen
- Kinton Ramen
- Yokato Yokabai
- Tsukuyomi
- Umami Ramen
- Ichifuku
- Ramen Ya
- Misoya
- Ichigo Ichie
- Kazu
- Ramen 9000
Best Vegetarian
- Aux Vivres
- LOV
- Lola Rosa
- La Panthère Verte
- Sushi Momo
- Hello 123
- Copper Branch
- Yuan
- Umami Ramen
- Nilufar
Best Craft/Microbrew Beer
- Dieu du Ciel
- Brutopia
- 4 Origines
- Messorem Bracitorium
- Isle de Garde
- St. Ambroise
- Espace Public
- Harricana
- Benelux
- Reservoir
Best Bakery
- Guillaume
- Automne
- Hof Kelsten
- Arhoma
- Sweet Lee’s
- Les co’pains d’abord
- Mamie Clafoutis
- Première Moisson
- Kouing-Amann
- Le pain dans les voiles
Best Café (Place)
- Olimpico
- Dispatch
- Myriade
- Saint-Henri
- Melk
- Lili & Oli
- Névé
- Shaika
- Caffè Italia
- Cordova
Best Coffee (Beverage)
- Dispatch
- Olimpico
- Myriade
- Saint-Henri
- Melk
- Cordova
- Caffè Italia
- Pista
- Nevé
- Pikolo
Best Teahouse
- Cardinal Tea Room
- Camellia Sinensis
- Cha Noir
- Gryphon d’Or
- Rosie-Lanoi
Best Fromagerie
- Hamel
- Atwater
- Copette & Co.
- Bleu et persillé
- Qui lait cru?
- La Vieille Europe
Best Ice Cream
- Kem Coba
- Dalla Rose
- Ca Lem
- La Diperie
- Ripples
- Bilboquet
- Wild Willy’s
- Dairy Queen
- Havre aux glaces
- Les givrés
Best Chocolate / Sweets
- Juliette et chocolat
- Chloé
- Chocolats favoris
- Geneviève Grandbois
- Lecavalier Petrone
- Léonidas
Best Butcher
- Boucherie Lawrence
- Chez Vito
- Pascal le Boucher
- Zinman
- Maître Boucher
- Grinder 8
- Viandal 6
- Boucherie Beau-Bien
- Boucherie du Marché (JT)
- Boucherie Champfeury
Best Vegetable / Fruit Store
- Marché Jean-Talon
- Fruiterie Mile-End
- PA
- Sami Fruits
- Adonis
- Atwater Market
- Fruiterie Plateau
- Eden
- Valmont
- Vert Pomme
Best Organic Produce Store
- PA Nature
- Rachelle-Béry
- Tau
- Branche d’Olivier
- Lufa Farms
- Chez Robin
- Fruiterie Mile-End
Best Fishmonger
- La Mer
- Falero
- Shamrock
- Waldman’s
- Poissonnerie Atwater
