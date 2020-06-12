Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal
For those of you unfamiliar with #5 Best Film Hall, the premise is as follows: “When a debilitating sickness spreads across a long hotel hallway, a few scattered victims fight for survival, and try to escape from the dark narrow stretch of isolated carnage.” A little too real for 2020, perhaps, but this horror film by Francesco Giannini was released in early 2019, after all. It’s nice to see two women in the Best Filmmaker Top 5. Welcome to the Best Graffiti Artist/Crew Top 5, Ink Chemistry — you went straight to the top. And to all the festivals in the Top 5, and the Top 10, and all the rest that have been and will be affected by COVID-19: we love you, we miss you, we wish you the best of luck. Note that the Fringe Festival is going online this month, and that POP Montreal is streaming a mini-fest called Funhouse during the first weekend in June — POP’s proper five-day fest is still scheduled for September.
Best Actor
- Marc-André Grondin
- Jay Baruchel
- Évelyne Brochu
- Kelly Craig
- Tristan D. Lalla
- Anne Dorval
- Karine Vanasse
- Théodore Pellerin
- Joe Cobden
- Lanisa Dawn
Best Filmmaker
- Xavier Dolan
- Denis Villeneuve
- Podz
- Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer
- Sophie Deraspe
- Monia Chokri
- Jean-Marc Vallée
- Adam Reider
- Andi State
- Brandon Calder
Best Film of 2019-2020
- Antigone
- Mafia Inc.
- Dead Dicks
- La femme de mon frère
- Hall
- Jusqu’au déclin
- Matthias et Maxime
- ll pleuvait des oiseaux
- Woodland Grey
- Kuessipan
Best Theatre Company
- Centaur
- Black Theatre Workshop
- Segal Centre
- Théâtre du nouveau monde
- House of Laureen
- Mainline
- Geordie
- Contact
- Théâtre du futur
Best Play
- Mythic
- J’aime Hydro
- Trapped in Elon’s Mansion
- Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd
- Late Company
Best Dance Company
- Les Grands Ballets Canadiens
- Marie Chouinard
- Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal
- La La La Human Steps
- Helen Simard
Best Museum
- Museum of Fine Arts
- Musée d’art contemporain
- McCord Museum
- Canadian Centre for Architecture
- Pointe-à-Callière
- Redpath
- Centre des sciences
Best Gallery
- Fondation Phi / Phi Centre
- Arsenal
- Station 16
- Never Apart
- BBAM!
Best Living Author
- Heather O’Neill
- Michelle Franklin
- Sean Michaels
- Dany Laferrière
- David Goudreault
- Patrick Sénécal
- Leila Marshy
- Michel Tremblay
- Simon Boulerice
Best Cartoonist/Comics Artist
- Aislin
- Michel Rabagliati
- Rick Trembles
- Sophie Labelle
- Walter K. Scott
- Kristina Hansen
- D. Mathieu Cassendo
- Pascal Girard
- Dave Danneman
- Jeik Dion
Best Video Game Company
- Ubisoft
- EA
- Eidos
- Behaviour Interactive
Best Fashion Designer
- Jennifer Glasgow
- Markantoine
- Eliza Faulkner
- Denis Gagnon
- Marie Saint-Pierre
- Ève Gravel
- Ramonalisa
- Atelier B
- PonyMTL
Best Graffiti Artist or Crew
- Ink Chemistry
- Miss Me
- A Shop
- K6A
- Waxhead
- Zonek
- Stikki Peaches
- En Masse
- Germ Dee
- Lost Claws
Best Festival
- Jazz Fest
- Osheaga
- POP Montreal
- Just for Laughs
- Fringe
- Fantasia
- Pouzza
- Mural
- Folk Festival on the Canal
- Suoni per il Popolo
