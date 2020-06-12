Osheaga festival Best of MTL 2020 Film & Arts

Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal

Your favourite local films, actors, artists, galleries, festivals and more!

For those of you unfamiliar with #5 Best Film Hall, the premise is as follows: “When a debilitating sickness spreads across a long hotel hallway, a few scattered victims fight for survival, and try to escape from the dark narrow stretch of isolated carnage.” A little too real for 2020, perhaps, but this horror film by Francesco Giannini was released in early 2019, after all. It’s nice to see two women in the Best Filmmaker Top 5. Welcome to the Best Graffiti Artist/Crew Top 5, Ink Chemistry — you went straight to the top. And to all the festivals in the Top 5, and the Top 10, and all the rest that have been and will be affected by COVID-19: we love you, we miss you, we wish you the best of luck. Note that the Fringe Festival is going online this month, and that POP Montreal is streaming a mini-fest called Funhouse during the first weekend in June — POP’s proper five-day fest is still scheduled for September. 

Best Actor

Kelly Craig Best of MTL 2020 Film & Arts Montreal
“WOW! I’m fucking honoured!”—Kelly Craig, Best Actor/Actress #4 (Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)
  1. Marc-André Grondin
  2. Jay Baruchel
  3. Évelyne Brochu
  4. Kelly Craig
  5. Tristan D. Lalla
  6. Anne Dorval
  7. Karine Vanasse
  8. Théodore Pellerin
  9. Joe Cobden
  10. Lanisa Dawn

Best Filmmaker 

  1. Xavier Dolan
  2. Denis Villeneuve
  3. Podz
  4. Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer
  5. Sophie Deraspe
  6. Monia Chokri
  7. Jean-Marc Vallée
  8. Adam Reider
  9. Andi State
  10. Brandon Calder

Best Film of 2019-2020

Dead Dicks Best of MTL Film & Arts Montreal
“We’re beyond thrilled to have Dead Dicks included in this list. It’s incredible when something you create is embraced by your hometown, especially since so many talented Montrealers helped make this weird little movie a reality.”—Chris Bavota and Lee Springer (Best Filmmaker #4), directors of Dead Dicks (Best Film #3, pictured) (Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)
  1. Antigone
  2. Mafia Inc.
  3. Dead Dicks
  4. La femme de mon frère
  5. Hall
  6. Jusqu’au déclin
  7. Matthias et Maxime
  8. ll pleuvait des oiseaux
  9. Woodland Grey
  10. Kuessipan

Best Theatre Company

  1. Centaur
  2. Black Theatre Workshop
  3. Segal Centre
  4. Théâtre du nouveau monde
  5. House of Laureen
  6. Mainline
  7. Geordie
  8. Contact
  9. Théâtre du futur

Best Play

  1. Mythic
  2. J’aime Hydro
  3. Trapped in Elon’s Mansion
  4. Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd
  5. Late Company

Best Dance Company

  1. Les Grands Ballets Canadiens
  2. Marie Chouinard
  3. Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal
  4. La La La Human Steps
  5. Helen Simard

Best Museum

  1. Museum of Fine Arts
  2. Musée d’art contemporain
  3. McCord Museum
  4. Canadian Centre for Architecture 
  5. Pointe-à-Callière
  6. Redpath
  7. Centre des sciences

Best Gallery

  1. Fondation Phi / Phi Centre
  2. Arsenal
  3. Station 16
  4. Never Apart
  5. BBAM!

Best Living Author

  1. Heather O’Neill
  2. Michelle Franklin
  3. Sean Michaels
  4. Dany Laferrière
  5. David Goudreault
  6. Patrick Sénécal
  7. Leila Marshy
  8. Michel Tremblay
  9. Simon Boulerice

Best Cartoonist/Comics Artist

  1. Aislin
  2. Michel Rabagliati
  3. Rick Trembles
  4. Sophie Labelle
  5. Walter K. Scott
  6. Kristina Hansen
  7. D. Mathieu Cassendo
  8. Pascal Girard
  9. Dave Danneman
  10. Jeik Dion

Best Video Game Company

  1. Ubisoft
  2. EA
  3. Eidos
  4. Behaviour Interactive

Best Fashion Designer

  1. Jennifer Glasgow
  2. Markantoine
  3. Eliza Faulkner
  4. Denis Gagnon
  5. Marie Saint-Pierre
  6. Ève Gravel
  7. Ramonalisa
  8. Atelier B
  9. PonyMTL

Best Graffiti Artist or Crew

  1. Ink Chemistry
  2. Miss Me
  3. A Shop
  4. K6A
  5. Waxhead
  6. Zonek
  7. Stikki Peaches
  8. En Masse
  9. Germ Dee
  10. Lost Claws

Best Festival

Osheaga festival Best of MTL 2020 Film & Arts
Osheaga. Photo by Cindy Lopez (Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)
  1. Jazz Fest
  2. Osheaga
  3. POP Montreal
  4. Just for Laughs
  5. Fringe
  6. Fantasia
  7. Pouzza
  8. Mural
  9. Folk Festival on the Canal
  10. Suoni per il Popolo

