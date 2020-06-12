Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal

For those of you unfamiliar with #5 Best Film Hall, the premise is as follows: “When a debilitating sickness spreads across a long hotel hallway, a few scattered victims fight for survival, and try to escape from the dark narrow stretch of isolated carnage.” A little too real for 2020, perhaps, but this horror film by Francesco Giannini was released in early 2019, after all. It’s nice to see two women in the Best Filmmaker Top 5. Welcome to the Best Graffiti Artist/Crew Top 5, Ink Chemistry — you went straight to the top. And to all the festivals in the Top 5, and the Top 10, and all the rest that have been and will be affected by COVID-19: we love you, we miss you, we wish you the best of luck. Note that the Fringe Festival is going online this month, and that POP Montreal is streaming a mini-fest called Funhouse during the first weekend in June — POP’s proper five-day fest is still scheduled for September.

Best Actor

“WOW! I’m fucking honoured!”—Kelly Craig, Best Actor/Actress #4 (Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)

Marc-André Grondin Jay Baruchel Évelyne Brochu Kelly Craig Tristan D. Lalla Anne Dorval Karine Vanasse Théodore Pellerin Joe Cobden Lanisa Dawn

Best Filmmaker

Xavier Dolan Denis Villeneuve Podz Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer Sophie Deraspe Monia Chokri Jean-Marc Vallée Adam Reider Andi State Brandon Calder

Best Film of 2019-2020

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Dead Dicks included in this list. It’s incredible when something you create is embraced by your hometown, especially since so many talented Montrealers helped make this weird little movie a reality.”—Chris Bavota and Lee Springer (Best Filmmaker #4), directors of Dead Dicks (Best Film #3, pictured) (Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)

Antigone Mafia Inc. Dead Dicks La femme de mon frère Hall Jusqu’au déclin Matthias et Maxime ll pleuvait des oiseaux Woodland Grey Kuessipan

Best Theatre Company

Centaur Black Theatre Workshop Segal Centre Théâtre du nouveau monde House of Laureen Mainline Geordie Contact Théâtre du futur

Best Play

Mythic J’aime Hydro Trapped in Elon’s Mansion Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd Late Company

Best Dance Company

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens Marie Chouinard Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal La La La Human Steps Helen Simard

Best Museum

Museum of Fine Arts Musée d’art contemporain McCord Museum Canadian Centre for Architecture Pointe-à-Callière Redpath Centre des sciences

Best Gallery

Fondation Phi / Phi Centre Arsenal Station 16 Never Apart BBAM!

Best Living Author

Heather O’Neill Michelle Franklin Sean Michaels Dany Laferrière David Goudreault Patrick Sénécal Leila Marshy Michel Tremblay Simon Boulerice

Best Cartoonist/Comics Artist

Aislin Michel Rabagliati Rick Trembles Sophie Labelle Walter K. Scott Kristina Hansen D. Mathieu Cassendo Pascal Girard Dave Danneman Jeik Dion

Best Video Game Company

Ubisoft EA Eidos Behaviour Interactive

Best Fashion Designer

Jennifer Glasgow Markantoine Eliza Faulkner Denis Gagnon Marie Saint-Pierre Ève Gravel Ramonalisa Atelier B PonyMTL

Best Graffiti Artist or Crew

Ink Chemistry Miss Me A Shop K6A Waxhead Zonek Stikki Peaches En Masse Germ Dee Lost Claws

Best Festival

Osheaga. Photo by Cindy Lopez (Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)

Jazz Fest Osheaga POP Montreal Just for Laughs Fringe Fantasia Pouzza Mural Folk Festival on the Canal Suoni per il Popolo

See the rest of the Best of MTL here:

(Best of MTL 2020: Film & Arts in Montreal)