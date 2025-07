3 hotels, 2 restaurants and 1 spa in Montreal named among best in the world by Forbes

Forbes Travel Guide has released the winners of their 2025 Star Awards, and three hotels, two restaurants and one spa in Montreal have been named among the best in the world.

On the hotels side are the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, the Four Seasons Hotel and Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. The two restaurants included in this year’s list are Maison Boulud and Toqué! The only Montreal spa on the list is the Guerlain Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal.

“Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury hospitality. Our professional inspectors travel the world to assess the finest hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships based on hundreds of exacting standards that determine our coveted annual Star Ratings. “We inspect every hotel, restaurant, spa and cruise ship in person, visiting anonymously as a typical guest. No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every Star Rating is earned through our objective, independent process. “While we assess both service and facility, our Star Rating system emphasizes service because a great experience goes beyond how the surroundings look — how the visit makes you feel is what you will remember most.”

