Pierre Poilievre has done irreparable damage to the Conservative Party

Conservatives are by far the most likely to have positive impressions of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and make up almost the entire population that wants Canada to become the 51st state.

We know who the traitors are.

Unsurprisingly, Conservatives are the least likely to support retaliatory tariffs, as well as the least likely to say they’ve increased their purchases of Canadian-made goods during our trade war with the United States.

Conservatives are also the most likely to buy into disinformation.

Progressive Conservatives of the past are no more. Pierre Poilievre has essentially turned the CPC into an alt-right party. This explains why he’s been endorsed by a variety of fascists, fraudsters and alt-right influencers like Alex Jones and Elon Musk.

Poilievre’s constant lies and division have done irreparable damage to the Conservatives. A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found that the CPC is now the party that a plurality of Canadians say they would never vote for. ‘Never Vote Conservative’ has become a reality.

Right now, Mark Carney has the confidence of the electorate, leading Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 42 points, and putting the Liberals in majority territory ahead of Canada’s next election.

After years of Poilievre’s division and rage-baiting, Canadians now want unity and strength. And they see that in Mark Carney.

The odds of a Liberal victory are now over 99%.



The Liberals are projected to win a majority in Canada's next federal electionhttps://t.co/OVYFLjaNEI pic.twitter.com/1RSJPU5ZnD — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) April 4, 2025

