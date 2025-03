The vast majority of Canadians have a negative opinion of Elon Musk.

Quebec is the most anti-Elon Musk province in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 17% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Tesla CEO and Trump’s “special government employee” Elon Musk, including just 10% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiments towards Musk are lowest.

The vast majority of Canadians (79%), including 84% of Quebecers, say they have a negative opinion of Elon Musk. Musk’s net favourability in Canada currently sits at -62%.

The province where Musk is most favoured is Saskatchewan (31%).

Musk’s favourability is highest among Conservatives (34%) and lowest among Liberal (5%) and NDP (3%) voters.

“Donald Trump will likely face a cold welcome if he attends the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this year. 4 in 5 Canadians view him unfavourably. An identical number say the same of one of his most prominent allies, Elon Musk, who recently posted on social media that ‘Canada is not a real country.’ This was in response to a petition to the House of Commons asking the government to strip Musk of his Canadian citizenship, which received more than 359,000 signatures. The petition alleges Musk has attempted to influence Canadian elections using his social media company ‘X’ and that he is part of a government threatening Canadian sovereignty.”

A previous study by the Canadian Digital Media Research Network found that 19% of Canadians say they trust Elon Musk’s opinions on Canadian politics.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2025, among a representative randomized sample of 2,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

