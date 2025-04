Impressions of Poilievre have gotten worse throughout this election campaign.

Large majority of women in Canada have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, a large majority (64%) of women in Canada have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre.

Just 29% say their opinion of the Conservative Party leader is positive, significantly lower than those who say the same of Liberal Party leader Mark Carney (56%), NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (41%) and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet (42%).

Poilievre was recently criticized for comments he made about women’s biological clocks.

A majority of men in Canada (55%) also say they have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre.

Impressions of Poilievre have gotten worse throughout this election campaign. Nationwide, his unfavourability sits at an all-time high of 60%. A large majority of young Canadians also view Poilievre unfavourably.

The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election.

338Canada🍁federal update | April 20, 2025



🔴LPC 188

—————–majority: 172 seats

🔵CPC 125

⚜️BQ 22

🟠NDP 7

🟢GPC 1



Details here → https://t.co/W797rPu6zX — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) April 20, 2025 Large majority of women in Canada have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from April 10 to 13, 2025, among a randomized sample of 2,216 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.