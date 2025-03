“Canadians have consistently expressed disgust at the possibility of Canada joining the United States. The idea has little to no traction — except among Conservatives.”

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 90% of Canadians say they oppose Canada joining the United States.

Conservatives (21%) are significantly more likely than Liberal (2%) and NDP (3%) voters to say they would support Canada joining the United States if it came to a referendum.

“Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den personality Kevin O’Leary recently opined about the desire of Canadians to join the United States, stating that half of Canadians would be interested. We’d love to know where Mr. O’Leary is finding his data. The Angus Reid Institute asked Canadians in both January and again this month if they would be interested in joining the United States, finding the same number – approximately 9 in 10 – saying they would vote no in a referendum on the issue.

“Would-be Conservative Party voters are significantly more likely than those who would vote for other parties to say they would vote yes on joining the U.S., indeed, making up almost the entire population in Canada willing to do so.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,005 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

