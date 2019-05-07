Best of MTL 2019: Film & Arts

The Evelyne Brochu army mounted a less intense social media campaign, yet the Orphan Black actress (who co-starred in two TV series this year as well as the film Cash Nexus) still made it to #3 Best Actor/Actress. Also in that category are the ever-popular Jay Baruchel, anglo theatre/film mainstays Tristan D Lalla and Brent Skagford and Théodore Pellerin, who recently appeared in Philippe Lesage’s film Genèse as well as Netflix series The OA. Despite the ill fate of his English-language directorial debut, Xavier Dolan remains #1 Best Filmmaker (he’s got a new film at Cannes this month) while Liz Singh comes in at #3 on the strength of Lower Plateau (Best Local Film #1). The category with the most new names is Best Cartoonist/Comic Artist, featuring D. Mathieu Cassendo (the artist behind Québec Solidaire’s campaign posters), horror/sci-fi/fantasy specialist Jeik Dion and Blinky and Sal creator Jonathan Burrello.
Best Actor/Actress
- Jay Baruchel
- Tristan D Lalla
- Evelyne Brochu
- Brent Skagford
- Théodore Pellerin
- Xavier Dolan
- Leigh-Ann Taylor
- Nikki Shaffeeulah
- Anne Dorval
- Kelly Kay
Best Filmmaker
- Xavier Dolan
- Denis Villeneuve
- Liz Singh
- James Watts
- Adam Reider
- Jean-Marc Vallée
- Pham
- Andy Assaf
- Darren Curtis
- Nancy Webb
Best Local Film (of 2018-2019)
- Lower Plateau
- Death Trip
- Chien de garde
- Snares
- Mon ami Walid
- La grande noirceur
- Woodland Grey
- Fauve
- Shashinka
- Une colonie
Best Theatre Company
- Centaur Theatre
- Black Theatre Workshop
- Mainline Theatre
- Geordie Theatre
- Tableau d’Hôte Theatre
- Goddamn Bear
- D2 Productions
- House of Laureen
- Théâtre du future
- Théâtre du Nouveau Monde
Best Play
- Blackout
- J’aime Hydro
- La clone est triste
- Within the Glass
- Children of God
- How Black Mothers Say I Love You
- Lévriers
- Parce que la nuit
- Angélique
- Greasy
Best Dance Company
- Variations Mile End
- Les grands ballets Canadiens
- Helen Simard
- Cult of Yes
- Marie Chouinard
- Ballets Jazz Montreal
- RUBBERBAND Dance Group
- Bernadette Short School of Irish Dance
- KDN Company
- Nyata Nyata
Best Museum
- Museum of Fine Arts
- Musée d’art contemporain
- McCord Museum
- Canadian Centre for Architecture
- Pointe-à-callière
- Redpath Museum
- Grévin
- Phi Centre
- Montreal Science Centre
- Tattoo Box Traditional
Best Gallery
- DHC/Fondation Phi
- Station 16
- Arsenal
- Never Apart
- Articule
- Centre Clark
- Projet Pangée
- BBAM!
- Usine 106u
- Galerie Parfois
Best Living Author
- Heather O’Neill
- Michelle Franklin
- Paige Cooper
- Michel Tremblay
- Patrick Sénécal
- Sean Michaels
- Dany Laferrière
- Judith Lussier
Best Cartoonist/Comic Artist
- Aislin
- Rick Trembles
- D. Mathieu Cassendo
- Jeik Dion
- Laura Buchanan
- Sophie Labelle
- Berni Mirault
- Tania Mignacca (Ponto)
- Jonathan Burrello
- Patrick Gauthier
Best Video Game Company
- Ubisoft
- WB
- Tribute Games
- EA
- Borealys
Best Fashion Designer
- Jennifer Glasgow
- Denis Gagnon
- Yasmine Wasfy
- Eve Gravel
- Frank & Oak
- Ramonalisa
- François Beauregard
- Pretend Play
- Fecal Matter
- Marie Saint Pierre
Best Graffiti Artist/Crew
- A’Shop
- MissMe
- Nixon Ink Chemistry
- Omen
- En Masse
- Zonek
- Sake
- K6A
- Lost Claws
- Scan
Best Festival
- Jazz Fest
- Osheaga
- Just for Laughs
- POP Montreal
- Fringe Festival
- Mural
- Heavy Montreal
- Fantasia
- Suoni per il Popolo
- Folk Festival on the Canal