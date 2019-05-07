Who we are...

May 2019

May 2019

Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
Arts, Best of MTL, Film

Best of MTL 2019: Film & Arts

by CultMTL

Your favourite local films, actors, artists, galleries, festivals and more!

The Evelyne Brochu army mounted a less intense social media campaign, yet the Orphan Black actress (who co-starred in two TV series this year as well as the film Cash Nexus) still made it to #3 Best Actor/Actress. Also in that category are the ever-popular Jay Baruchel, anglo theatre/film mainstays Tristan D Lalla and Brent Skagford and Théodore Pellerin, who recently appeared in Philippe Lesage’s film Genèse as well as Netflix series The OA. Despite the ill fate of his English-language directorial debut, Xavier Dolan remains #1 Best Filmmaker (he’s got a new film at Cannes this month) while Liz Singh comes in at #3 on the strength of Lower Plateau (Best Local Film #1). The category with the most new names is Best Cartoonist/Comic Artist, featuring D. Mathieu Cassendo (the artist behind Québec Solidaire’s campaign posters), horror/sci-fi/fantasy specialist Jeik Dion and Blinky and Sal creator Jonathan Burrello.

Best Actor/Actress

  1. Jay Baruchel
  2. Tristan D Lalla
  3. Evelyne Brochu
  4. Brent Skagford
  5. Théodore Pellerin
  6. Xavier Dolan
  7. Leigh-Ann Taylor
  8. Nikki Shaffeeulah
  9. Anne Dorval
  10. Kelly Kay

Best Filmmaker

  1. Xavier Dolan
  2. Denis Villeneuve
  3. Liz Singh
  4. James Watts
  5. Adam Reider
  6. Jean-Marc Vallée
  7. Pham
  8. Andy Assaf
  9. Darren Curtis
  10. Nancy Webb

Best Local Film (of 2018-2019)

  1. Lower Plateau
  2. Death Trip
  3. Chien de garde
  4. Snares
  5. Mon ami Walid
  6. La grande noirceur
  7. Woodland Grey
  8. Fauve
  9. Shashinka
  10. Une colonie

Best Theatre Company

  1. Centaur Theatre
  2. Black Theatre Workshop
  3. Mainline Theatre
  4. Geordie Theatre
  5. Tableau d’Hôte Theatre
  6. Goddamn Bear
  7. D2 Productions
  8. House of Laureen
  9. Théâtre du future
  10. Théâtre du Nouveau Monde

Best Play

  1. Blackout
  2. J’aime Hydro
  3. La clone est triste
  4. Within the Glass
  5. Children of God
  6. How Black Mothers Say I Love You
  7. Lévriers
  8. Parce que la nuit
  9. Angélique
  10. Greasy

Best Dance Company

  1. Variations Mile End
  2. Les grands ballets Canadiens
  3. Helen Simard
  4. Cult of Yes
  5. Marie Chouinard
  6. Ballets Jazz Montreal
  7. RUBBERBAND Dance Group
  8. Bernadette Short School of Irish Dance
  9. KDN Company
  10. Nyata Nyata

Best Museum

  1. Museum of Fine Arts
  2. Musée d’art contemporain
  3. McCord Museum
  4. Canadian Centre for Architecture
  5. Pointe-à-callière
  6. Redpath Museum
  7. Grévin
  8. Phi Centre
  9. Montreal Science Centre
  10. Tattoo Box Traditional

Best Gallery

  1. DHC/Fondation Phi
  2. Station 16
  3. Arsenal
  4. Never Apart
  5. Articule
  6. Centre Clark
  7. Projet Pangée
  8. BBAM!
  9. Usine 106u
  10. Galerie Parfois

Best Living Author

  1. Heather O’Neill
  2. Michelle Franklin
  3. Paige Cooper
  4. Michel Tremblay
  5. Patrick Sénécal
  6. Sean Michaels
  7. Dany Laferrière
  8. Judith Lussier

Best Cartoonist/Comic Artist

  1. Aislin
  2. Rick Trembles
  3. D. Mathieu Cassendo
  4. Jeik Dion
  5. Laura Buchanan
  6. Sophie Labelle
  7. Berni Mirault
  8. Tania Mignacca (Ponto)
  9. Jonathan Burrello
  10. Patrick Gauthier

Best Video Game Company

  1. Ubisoft
  2. WB
  3. Tribute Games
  4. EA
  5. Borealys

Best Fashion Designer

  1. Jennifer Glasgow
  2. Denis Gagnon
  3. Yasmine Wasfy
  4. Eve Gravel
  5. Frank & Oak
  6. Ramonalisa
  7. François Beauregard
  8. Pretend Play
  9. Fecal Matter
  10. Marie Saint Pierre
Randy Nixon / Ink Chemistry, Best Graffiti Artist/Crew #3

Best Graffiti Artist/Crew

  1. A’Shop
  2. MissMe
  3. Nixon Ink Chemistry
  4. Omen
  5. En Masse
  6. Zonek
  7. Sake
  8. K6A
  9. Lost Claws
  10. Scan

Best Festival

  1. Jazz Fest
  2. Osheaga
  3. Just for Laughs
  4. POP Montreal
  5. Fringe Festival
  6. Mural
  7. Heavy Montreal
  8. Fantasia
  9. Suoni per il Popolo
  10. Folk Festival on the Canal
