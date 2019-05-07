Who we are...

Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
Best of MTL, Film & TV, Music

Best of MTL 2019: Media

by CultMTL

Old and new media collide in this category, collecting your favourite radio and TV hosts, magazines, Twitter and Instagram accounts & more.

CJLO radio show Pancake Party and its host Dave Tone have ascended their respective categories straight to the top this year, proving that Montrealers are still tuning in to hear live performances by their favourite locals (and that the popularity of indie pop persists). In the Best TV Personality category, Québécois comic Jay du Temple (#2) and CTV reporter/podcaster Julian McKenzie (#3) enter the Top 5 for the first time, while Mike Ward’s Sous Écoute podcast rises to #1 from last year’s #3 ranking. Tranna Wintour and Fuck No Montreal retain their holds on Best Twitter and Best Instagram, and we must again thank our readers for making us the #1 Best Magazine, Newspaper and Website. With fewer and fewer publications in print, it’s encouraging to see so many votes for so many different papers and glossies across both categories.

Best Radio Station

  1. CKUT 90.3FM
  2. CHOM 97.7FM
  3. CJLO 1690AM
  4. CBC Radio One/Two 88.5FM/93.5FM
  5. Virgin Radio 95.9FM
  6. CISM 89.3FM
  7. ICI Radio Canada 95.1FM
  8. CJAD 800AM
  9. The Beat 92.5FM
  10. N10.as Radio

Best Radio Show

  1. Pancake Party – CJLO 1690AM
  2. Underground Sounds – CKUT 90.3FM
  3. Daybreak – CBC Radio One 88.5FM
  4. The Go-Go Radio Magic Show – CJLO 1690AM
  5. La soirée est encore jeune – ICI Radio-Canada 95.1FM
  6. Des si et des rais – CHOQ.CA
  7. Freeway, Natasha and Lee – Virgin Radio 95.9FM
  8. Plus on est de fous, plus on lit! – ICI Radio-Canada 95.1FM
  9. Melnick in the Afternoon – TSN 690AM
  10. Puisqu’il faut se lever – CHMP 98.5FM

Best Radio Host

  1. Dave Tone – CJLO 1690AM
  2. Nick Schofield – CKUT 90.3FM
  3. Jason Rockman – CHOM 97.7FM
  4. Mike Finnerty – CBC Radio One 88.5FM
  5. Paul Arcand – CHMP 98.5FM
  6. Mitch Melnick – TSN 690AM
  7. Terry DiMonte – CHOM 97.7FM
  8. Denis Arsenault – CJLO 1690AM
  9. Julien Bernatchez – CHOQ.CA
  10. Paul “Prince Palu” Brown – CJLO 1690AM

Best TV Station

  1. CTV
  2. CBC
  3. ICI/Radio-Canada
  4. Global
  5. Télé-Québec
  6. TVA
  7. RDS
  8. CityTV
  9. V Télé
  10. CUTV

Best Newscaster

  1. Mutsumi Takahashi
  2. Céline Galipeau
  3. Pierre Bruneau
  4. Patrice Roy
  5. Paul Karwatsky
  6. Jamie Orchard
  7. Julian McKenzie
  8. Debra Arbec
  9. Kim Sullivan
  10. Simon Nakonechny
Julian McKenzie. Photo by Shaun Michaud

Best TV Personality

  1. Mutsumi Takahashi
  2. Jay du Temple
  3. Julian McKenzie
  4. Marc Labrèche
  5. Maripier Morin
  6. Guy A. Lepage
  7. Kim Sullivan
  8. Jean-René Dufort
  9. Derick Fage
  10. Mr. Hollywood

Best Magazine

  1. Cult MTL
  2. Urbania
  3. Nouveau Projet
  4. Dinette
  5. Vice
  6. Voir
  7. Fugues
  8. Edition
  9. The Link
  10. L’actualité

Best Newspaper

  1. Cult MTL
  2. The Gazette
  3. Le Devoir
  4. La Presse
  5. Le Journal de Montréal
  6. Métro
  7. 24 Heures
  8. The Link
  9. Voir
  10. The Concordian

Best Website

  1. Cult MTL – cultmtl.com
  2. Pornhub – pornhub.com
  3. MTL Blog – mtlblog.com
  4. Tattoo Box Montréal – tattooboxmontreal.com
  5. Eater Montreal – montreal.eater.com
  6. C&L Cycles – clcycle.ca
  7. La Presse – lapresse.ca
  8. Urbania – urbania.ca
  9. Fuck No MTL – fucknomontreal.tumblr.com
  10. Vice – vice.com

Best Instagram

  1. Fuck No, Montreal – @fucknomtl
  2. Murphy Cooper – @murphycooper
  3. C&L Cycle – @clcycle
  4. Ponto – @ponto_mtl
  5. Tattoo Box Traditional – @tattoo_box_traditional
  6. CB43 Media – @cb43media
  7. All Day Breakfast – @all_day_breakfast_
  8. Cult MTL – @CultMTL
  9. Action Figgy Skinny – @actionfigyskinny
  10. MusiqMTL – @musiqmtl

Best Twitter

  1. @trannawintour
  2. @cultmtl
  3. @fucknomtl
  4. @harriweinerb
  5. @murphycooper
  6. @musiqmtl
  7. @pierreluc
  8. @titocurtis
  9. @nickyounes
  10. @coeurdepirate

Best Podcast

  1. Mike Ward Sous Écoute
  2. 3 Bières
  3. Chosen Family
  4. Des si et des rais
  5. 9to5/Go Plug Yourself
  6. The Scrum
  7. Cheapy Tuesdays
  8. Gateway Music
  9. Geektastiq Cypha
  10. Treyf
