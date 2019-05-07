Best of MTL 2019: Nightlife

When it comes to drinking, Montrealers are pretty particular. The variety of votes in the Best Bartender category was staggering, resulting in a Top 5 that is completely different from last year’s — aside from everyone’s Bishop Street mainstay Gern. F at Grumpy’s. Mile Ex watering hole Notre Dame des Quilles continues to reign the Bar and LGBT Bar/Club categories, while queer events make up the Top 4 Best Club Nights (and their DJs make up the Top 4 Best Club DJ category in the Music section). Tranna Wintour’s popularity continues unabated as she tops the Best Comedian category, the Stand Back event she co-hosts with Rachel Gendron wins Best Comedy Night and her Trannavision film series comes in at #4 in that category. Marijuana’s dominance in Best Drug will surprise no one, but I have a couple of questions about Best Drink: Can we not get more specific than “beer” and “wine”? And how is wine only #4?

Best Bartender

Gern F. (Grumpy’s) Vito Ciocca (Le Bremner) Rashta Kruger (Comedy Nest/Blue Dog) Asilex Rodriguez (Kabinet) Caroline Kaufman (Bifteck)

Best Bar

Notre Dame des Quilles Grumpy’s Turbo Haüs Bar de Courcelle Wiggle Room Loïc Sparrow Bar le Ritz PDB Casa del Popolo Else’s

Best Sleazy Dive

Barfly Brasserie Beaubien Bar de Courcelle Grumpy’s Bifteck Snack N’ Blues La Remise Idée Fixe Café Cleopatra Turbo Haüs

Best Wine Bar

Loïc Pullman Vin Papillon Buvette Chez Simone Rouge Gorge Larry’s Mon Lapin Elena Furco Cul Sec

Best Club

Datcha Nesta Stereo Sky Bar le Ritz PDB Wiggle Room Club Unity Bord’elle Blizzarts Loïc

Best Club Night

Glitter Bomb LIP MPU CRZN Moonshine Voyage Funktastique Jovial MTL

Best Underground Venue

La Plante Bog Cyberia Fattal Tarot TraXide 4ème Mur Art Loft Durocher Rocket Science Room

Best Live Music Venue

MTelus Casa del Popolo La Sala Rossa Théâtre Corona Virgin Mobile Bar le Ritz PDB Turbo Haüs Club Soda L’Escogriffe Katacombes Bootlegger, l’Authentique

Best Promoter

Blue Skies Turn Black Evenko Suoni per il Popolo POP Montreal Greenland Productions Hello Darlin’ Productions Extensive Enterprises Les Productions Red Light KickDrum Analogue Addiction

Best Strip Club

Chez Parée Cleopatra Kamasutra Club Wanda Solid Gold Amazones Kingdom Wiggle Room Stock Bar Le 281

Best LGBT Bar/Club

Notre Dame des Quilles Cabaret Mado Sky Bar Renard Club Unity Bar le Ritz PDB Bar le Cocktail Le Stud Cabaret Berlin Normandie

Best Burlesque Performer

Lavender May Audrey Ivory Tristan Ginger Celesta O’Lee Loulou la Duchesse Lady Josephine Elle Diabloe Rosie Bourgeoisie Sugar Vixen Honey Lustre

Best Drag Queen or King

Uma Gahd Mado Rainbow Rita Baga Charli Deville Wendy Warhol Barbada de Barbades Peaches Lepage Nat King Pole Crystal Slippers

Best Comedy Club

Comedy Nest Le Bordel Montreal Improv Wiggle Room Terminal ComedyWorks Art Loft

Best Comedian

Tranna Wintour Mike Ward Sugar Sammy James Brown Joey Elias Harrison Weinreb Derek Seguin DeAnne Smith Louis-José Houde Arnaud Soly

Best Comedy Night

Stand Back Squad Laughs Arts and Laughs Voix de Ville Films in Focus

Best Karaoke Bar

Pang Pang Notre Dame des Quilles 3 Minots Club Date La Remise La P’tite Place

Best Film Screening Series

Cinema Politica DeuXX Fantasia Trannavision Cinéclub Film Society Drunken Cinema

Best Drug

Marijuana MDMA/ecstasy/molly Cocaine Mushrooms LSD Ketamine Hash Speed GHB

Best Drink

Beer Gin & tonic Old-fashioned Negroni Wine Whiskey Scotch IPA Long Island iced tea Dark stormy

Best Cocktail Bar