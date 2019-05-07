Best of MTL 2019: Nightlife

When it comes to drinking, Montrealers are pretty particular. The variety of votes in the Best Bartender category was staggering, resulting in a Top 5 that is completely different from last year’s — aside from everyone’s Bishop Street mainstay Gern. F at Grumpy’s. Mile Ex watering hole Notre Dame des Quilles continues to reign the Bar and LGBT Bar/Club categories, while queer events make up the Top 4 Best Club Nights (and their DJs make up the Top 4 Best Club DJ category in the Music section). Tranna Wintour’s popularity continues unabated as she tops the Best Comedian category, the Stand Back event she co-hosts with Rachel Gendron wins Best Comedy Night and her Trannavision film series comes in at #4 in that category. Marijuana’s dominance in Best Drug will surprise no one, but I have a couple of questions about Best Drink: Can we not get more specific than “beer” and “wine”? And how is wine only #4?
Best Bartender
- Gern F. (Grumpy’s)
- Vito Ciocca (Le Bremner)
- Rashta Kruger (Comedy Nest/Blue Dog)
- Asilex Rodriguez (Kabinet)
- Caroline Kaufman (Bifteck)
Best Bar
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- Grumpy’s
- Turbo Haüs
- Bar de Courcelle
- Wiggle Room
- Loïc
- Sparrow
- Bar le Ritz PDB
- Casa del Popolo
- Else’s
Best Sleazy Dive
- Barfly
- Brasserie Beaubien
- Bar de Courcelle
- Grumpy’s
- Bifteck
- Snack N’ Blues
- La Remise
- Idée Fixe
- Café Cleopatra
- Turbo Haüs
Best Wine Bar
- Loïc
- Pullman
- Vin Papillon
- Buvette Chez Simone
- Rouge Gorge
- Larry’s
- Mon Lapin
- Elena
- Furco
- Cul Sec
Best Club
- Datcha
- Nesta
- Stereo
- Sky
- Bar le Ritz PDB
- Wiggle Room
- Club Unity
- Bord’elle
- Blizzarts
- Loïc
Best Club Night
- Glitter Bomb
- LIP
- MPU
- CRZN
- Moonshine
- Voyage Funktastique
- Jovial MTL
Best Underground Venue
- La Plante
- Bog
- Cyberia
- Fattal
- Tarot
- TraXide
- 4ème Mur
- Art Loft
- Durocher
- Rocket Science Room
Best Live Music Venue
- MTelus
- Casa del Popolo
- La Sala Rossa
- Théâtre Corona Virgin Mobile
- Bar le Ritz PDB
- Turbo Haüs
- Club Soda
- L’Escogriffe
- Katacombes
- Bootlegger, l’Authentique
Best Promoter
- Blue Skies Turn Black
- Evenko
- Suoni per il Popolo
- POP Montreal
- Greenland Productions
- Hello Darlin’ Productions
- Extensive Enterprises
- Les Productions Red Light
- KickDrum
- Analogue Addiction
Best Strip Club
- Chez Parée
- Cleopatra
- Kamasutra
- Club Wanda
- Solid Gold
- Amazones
- Kingdom
- Wiggle Room
- Stock Bar
- Le 281
Best LGBT Bar/Club
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- Cabaret Mado
- Sky
- Bar Renard
- Club Unity
- Bar le Ritz PDB
- Bar le Cocktail
- Le Stud
- Cabaret Berlin
- Normandie
Best Burlesque Performer
- Lavender May
- Audrey Ivory
- Tristan Ginger
- Celesta O’Lee
- Loulou la Duchesse
- Lady Josephine
- Elle Diabloe
- Rosie Bourgeoisie
- Sugar Vixen
- Honey Lustre
Best Drag Queen or King
- Uma Gahd
- Mado
- Rainbow
- Rita Baga
- Charli Deville
- Wendy Warhol
- Barbada de Barbades
- Peaches Lepage
- Nat King Pole
- Crystal Slippers
Best Comedy Club
- Comedy Nest
- Le Bordel
- Montreal Improv
- Wiggle Room
- Terminal
- ComedyWorks
- Art Loft
Best Comedian
- Tranna Wintour
- Mike Ward
- Sugar Sammy
- James Brown
- Joey Elias
- Harrison Weinreb
- Derek Seguin
- DeAnne Smith
- Louis-José Houde
- Arnaud Soly
Best Comedy Night
- Stand Back
- Squad Laughs
- Arts and Laughs
- Voix de Ville
- Films in Focus
Best Karaoke Bar
- Pang Pang
- Notre Dame des Quilles
- 3 Minots
- Club Date
- La Remise
- La P’tite Place
Best Film Screening Series
- Cinema Politica
- DeuXX
- Fantasia
- Trannavision
- Cinéclub Film Society
- Drunken Cinema
Best Drug
- Marijuana
- MDMA/ecstasy/molly
- Cocaine
- Mushrooms
- LSD
- Ketamine
- Hash
- Speed
- GHB
Best Drink
- Beer
- Gin & tonic
- Old-fashioned
- Negroni
- Wine
- Whiskey
- Scotch
- IPA
- Long Island iced tea
- Dark stormy
Best Cocktail Bar
- Atwater Cocktail Club
- Palco
- Le Lab
- Coldroom
- Wiggle Room
- Sparrow
- Idole
- Kabinet
- Distillerie
- Loïc