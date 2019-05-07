Best of MTL 2019: Food & Drink

For a biting critique of some of the winners in the section that follows, please see our food editor Clayton Sandhu’s Resto Wrongs article at the end of the issue. Here are some more neutral observations: The Southwest got a welcome pizza injection over the past year with the arrival of Rita and Elena, Best New Restaurant #1 and #2, respectively, with Fuggazi (#3) — in somewhat nearby Pointe Ste-Charles — completing a pizza triad in that category. Fugazzi/Bocata chef JP Miron, a contestant on the Food Network’s Top Chef Canada last year, was voted #2 Best Chef, joining Joe Beef’s Dave McMillan to unseat Beaver Sheppard and Antonio Park from the Top 5. And Ma Poule Mouillé got lots of support this year after a fire nearly destroyed the beloved Plateau Portuguese chicken spot, ranking #1 in Best Portuguese, #3 in Best Chicken and #5 in Best Cheap Eats.
Best Chef
- Danny Smiles
- JP Miron
- Chuck Hughes
- Dan Geltner
- Dave McMillan
- Antonio Park
- Sean Murray Smith
- Aaron Langille
- Martin Picard
- Beaver Sheppard
Best New Restaurant
- Rita
- Elena
- Fugazzi
- Vin Mon Lapin
- Aux Vivres (Westmount)
- Île Flottante
- McKiernan’s Luncheonette
- Moccione
- Pumpui
- Un Po Di Piu
Best New Food Trend
- Vegan/vegetarian
- Poké
- Pizza
- None
- Eating local
- Ramen
- Tacos
- Korean
- Pho
- Healthy eats
Best Pub Grub
- Ye Olde Orchard
- Burgundy Lion
- Bishop & Bagg
- McKibbins
- Else’s
- Vices & Versa
- Lord William
- Sparrow
- Broue Pub Brouhaha
- L’Gros Luxe
Best Cheap Eats
- Patati Patata
- Boustan
- Nilufar
- Restaurant AA
- Ma Poule Mouillé
- El Furniture Warehouse
- Montreal Pool Room
- Bocadillo
- Aux Vivres
- Chez Claudette
Best Pricey Eats
- Joe Beef
- Le Bremner
- Tuck Shop
- Damas
- Au Pied de Cochon
- Montreal Plaza
- Vin Papillon
- Liverpool House
- Lawrence
- Bouillon Bilk
Best Late Night Eats
- La Banquise
- Restaurant AA
- Nouveau Palais
- Boustan
- Chez Claudette
- Patati-Patata
- The Main
- L’Express
- A&W
- Bocadillo
Best Breakfast/Brunch
- Le Vieux Vélo
- L’Avenue
- Bagels Etc
- Fabergé
- L’Oeufrier
- Arthur’s
- Green Spot
- Aux Vivres
- Allo Mon Coco
- Cosmos
Best Delivery
- Uber Eats
- Foodora
- Skip the Dishes
- GOLO
- Panthère Verte
- À La Carte Express
- Chef on Call
- Just Eat
- Chasseurs Courrier
- St-Hubert
Best Food Truck
- Grumman ’78
- Le Cheese
- Nouveau Palais (Winneburger)
- Panthère Verte
- Mandy’s
- Au Pied de Cochon
- Lucille’s
Best African
- Nil Bleu
- East Africa
- La Khaima
- Queen Sheba
- Marmite Su’l Feu
Best Caribbean
- Lloydie’s
- Boom J’s
- Caribbean Curry House
- Agrikol
- Le Jardin du Cari
- Cuisine Caraïbe Delite
- Tropical Paradise
- Local Jerk
- Jean’s Trinidad Foods
- Méli-Mélo
Best Chinese
- Restaurant Beijing
- Mon Nan
- La Maison VIP
- Kam Shing
- Dragon de Chine
- Gia Ba
- Ruby Rouge
- Foo Lam Restaurant Maison
- Noodle Factory
- Kan Bai
Best Eastern European/Russian
- Stash Café
- Euro Deli Batory
- La Caverne Russe
- Georgia
- Baba Yaga Café
Best French
- L’Express
- Leméac
- Le Pégase
- L’Atelier Joël Robuchon
- Henri
Best Greek
- Milos
- Marathon Souvlaki
- Arahova Souvlaki
- Marven’s
- Rotisserie Panama
- Ouzerie
- Villa Souvlaki
- Tripoli
- Faros
- Mythos
Best Indian
- Bombay Mahal
- Pushap
- Punjab Palace
- Atma
- Chand Palace
- Thali
- Palais d’Ajit
- Maison India Curry House
- Star of India
- Le Super Qualité
Best Italian
- Impasto
- Elena
- La Bottega
- Nora Gray
- Pizzeria Gema
- Eduardo’s
- Pasta Casareccia
- Moccione
- Luciano’s
- Da Emma
Best Izakaya
- Kazu
- Kinka Izakaya
- Imadake
- Ichigo Ichie
- Otto Bistro
- Biiru
- Yokato Yokabai
- Noren
- Kinoya Izakaya
Best Korean
- GaNaDaRa
- Omma
- Mon Ami
- Chez Bong
- Kantapia
- Huang Kum
- Kimbob Café
- Petit Seoul
- Seoul Chako
- Comon
Best Latin American
- Bocadillo
- Arepera
- La Chilenita
- Sabor Latino
- El Chalateco
- El Rey Del Taco
- Tiradito
Best Mexican
- El Rey Del Taco
- Tacos Frida
- Tachido
- La Captial Tacos
- 3 Amigos
- Escondite
- Amaranto
- Carlos & Pepe’s
- Taco Trunp
- Maria Bonita
Best Middle Eastern
- Damas
- Sumac
- Boustan
- KazaMaza
- Le Petit Alep
- Omnivore
- Restaurant Alep
- Nilufar
- Khyber Pass
- Falafel St. Jacques
Best Portuguese
- Ma Poule Mouillée
- Romados
- Piri Piri
- Chez Doval
- Jano
- Casa Minhota
- Campo
- Douro
- Ferreira Café
Best Spanish
- Tapeo
- La Sala Rosa
- Club Espagnol
- Iberica
- Méson
Best Thai
- Épicerie Pumpuii
- Restaurant Thailande
- Chu Chai
- Thai Express
- Pamika
- Pick Thai
- Bangkok Express
- Maison Phayathai
- Chao Phraya
- Restaurant La Belle Thailandaise
Best Vietnamese
- Pho Tay Ho
- Pho Bang New York
- Pho Viet
- Pho Cali
- Pho Lien
- Restaurant Lyla
- Hà
- Red Tiger
- Vua Sandwiches
- Le Petit Sao
Best Bagel
- St-Viateur Bagel
- Fairmount Bagel
- Bagel St-Lo
- Ville Émard Bagels
- Beaubien Bagel
- REAL Bagel
- Bagels on Green
- MTL Bagel
Best Chicken
- Chalet Bar-B-Q
- Romados
- Ma Poule Mouillée
- Coco Rico
- Côte St. Luc Bar-B-Q
- Serrano Bar-B-Q
- St-Hubert
Best Burger
- Uniburger
- A&W
- Chez Tousignant
- Burger de Ville
- Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace
- Nouveau Palais
- Dilallo
- Five Guys
- Patati Patata
- Aux Vives
Best Donut
- Léché Dessert
- Trou de Beigne
- Mr. Puffs
- Krispy Kreme
- Tim Hortons
- Crémy
- DoughNats
- Wawel
- Emma’s Boutique Gourmand
- Dunkin’ Donuts (RIP)
Best Dumplings
- Qing Hua
- Sammi & Soupe Dumplings
- Harbin
- Mademoiselle Dumpling
- Mai Xiang Yuan
- Ai Dumpling
- Noodle Factory
- Étoile Rouge
- Oh Dumplings
- Dumpling Hut
Best Falafel
- Panthère Verte
- Falafel Yoni
- Falafel St-Jacques
- Nilufar
- Boustan
- Sumac
- Amir
- Basha
Best Fish and Chips
- Brit & Chips
- Comptoir 21
- Restaurant Ad Hoc
- McKibbins
Best Fries
- Frite Alors!
- Patati Patata
- McDonald’s
- Lafleur
- A&W
- Romados
- Poutineville
- Smoked Meat Pete
- Vices et Versa
- Chalet Bar-B-Q
Best Hot Dog
- Lafleur
- Dirty Dogs
- Montreal Pool Room
- Belle Province
- AA
- Chez Tousignant
- Decarie Hot Dog
- Greenspot
- Orange Julep
- Patati Patata
Best Pad Thai
- Épicerie Pumpui
- Thai Express
- Bangkok
- Pamika
- Tampopo
Best Pho
- Pho Tay Ho
- Pho Lien
- Pho Bang New York
- Pho Bac
- Pho Viet
- Pho Nguyen
- Pho 88
- Nguyen Phi
- Tran
- Lyla
Best Pizza
- Adamo
- Magpie
- Pizza Bouquet
- Gema Pizzeria
- Elena
- Bottega
- No. 900
- Dominos
- Pizza St-Viateur
- Il Focolaio
Best Poutine
- La Banquise
- Poutineville
- Patati Patata
- Chez Claudette
- AA
- Ma Poule Mouillée
- La Belle Province
- Frites Alors
- Nouveau Système
- Orange Julep
Best Ramen
- Yokato Yokabai
- Kinton
- Misoya
- Ramen Ya
- Ichifuku
- Ichigo Ichie
- Tsukuyomi
- Ramen 9000
- Kazu
- Ramen Plaza
Best Ribs
- Baton Rouge
- Rubs
- Coco Rico
- Bar-B-Barn
- Blackstrap
- Diablos
- Broue Pub Brouhaha
- Le Boucan
Best Sandwich
- Santropol
- Aux Vivres
- Clarke Café
- Dagwoods
- Bocadillo
- Dépanneur le Pick-Up
- Capitaine Sandwich
- Schwartz’s
- Panthère Verte
- Boucherie Lawrence
Best Seafood
- Le Bremner
- Milos
- Maestro SVP
- Le Festin du Capitaine
- Lucille’s
Best Shish Taouk
- Boustan
- Amir
- Basha
- Sumac
- Adonis
- Omnivore
- Zouki’s
Best Smoked Meat
- Schwartz’s
- The Main
- Smoked Meat Pete
- Snowdon Deli
- Lester’s
- Dunn’s
- Le Roi du Smoked Meat
- Jarry
- AA
- Reuben’s
Best Steak
- Moishes
- The Keg
- Gibbys
- Joe Beef
- L’Express
Best Sushi
- Sushi Momo
- Park
- Saint Sushi
- Jun I
- Tri Express
- Sushi 4 Saisons
- Mikado
- Yuukai
- 5 Saisons Sushi
- Le Kioko
Best Taco
- Frida
- Le Capital Tacos
- Tacos Tijuana
- El Rey del Taco
- Fortune
- Grumman ’78
- Victor
- Escondite
- Trunp
- Maïs
Best Vegetarian
- Aux Vivres
- LOV
- Lola Rosa
- Sushi Momo
- Chu Chai
- Panthère Verte
- Copper Branch
- Velish
- Le Kitchen
- Café Résonance
Best Craft/Microbrew Beer
- Dieu du Ciel
- Brutopia
- Harricana
- Benelux
- 4 Origines
- Ma Brasserie
- Vices & Versa
- St. Ambroise
- Labrosse
- Cheval Blanc
Best Bakery
- Guillaume
- Automne
- Chez Fred
- Hof Kelsten
- Sweet Lee’s
- Mamie Clafoutis
- Arhoma
- Chez Fred
- Au Kouign-Amann
- Co’pains d’Abord
Best Barista
- Helen Papapanos (Le Kitchen)
- Pieiro (Baristello)
- Simon-Pierre Caron (In Gamba)
- Sarvenaz (Dispatch)
- Tanisha Arthur (Odessa)
- Forde Cooper (Olimpico)
- Vincenzo Spinale (Olimpico)
Best Café (Place)
- Olimpico
- Dispatch
- Myriade
- Nocturne
- Velish
- Saint Henri
- Névé
- Odessa
- Cagibi
- Bloom
Best Coffee (Beverage)
- Dispatch
- Myriade
- Olympico
- Saint Henri
- Starbucks
- Bloom
- Tim Hortons
- Pikolo
- Café Félice
- Melk
Best Teahouse
- Cardinal Tea Room
- Camellia Sinensis
- Cha Noir
- Griffon d’Or
- David’s Tea
- Café Aunja
- Ming Tao Xuan
- Salon Rosie Lanoi
Best Chocolates/Sweets
- Juliette et Chocolat
- Chocolats Chloé
- Lecavalier Petrone
- Geneviève Grandbois
- Leonidas
- Sweet Lee’s
- Sophie Sucrée
- Biscuiterie Oscar
- Audacieuse Vanille
- Cacao Locale
Best Ice Cream
- Kem Coba
- Dalla Rose
- Ripples
- La diperie
- Bilboquet
- Ca Lem
- Wild Willy’s
- Havre aux glaces
- Hoche Glacé
- Les Givrés
Best Fromagerie
- Hamel
- Atwater Market
- Bleu et Persillé
- Copette et Cie.
- Foumagerie
- La Vieille Europe
- Qui lait cru
- Yannick
Best Organic Produce Store
- Tau
- PA Nature
- Chez Robin
- Rachelle Béry
- Provigo
Best Vegetable/Fruit Store
- Fruiterie Mile End
- PA
- Jean-Talon Market
- Provigo
- Adonis
- Sami
- Segal’s
- Atwater Market
- Bob’s
- Eden
Best Fishmonger
- La Mer
- Nouveau Falero
- Odessa
- Shamrock
- Waldman’s
- Atwater Market
- San Miguel
- Fous des Iles
- Victoria
Best Butcher
- Lawrence
- Chez Vito
- McCormakc’s Meats
- Pascal Le Boucher
- Viandal
- Le Maître Boucher
- Aliments Viens
- Boucherie AGA
- Provigo