Recent issue

May 2019

Along with a ton of visual changes, the Best of MTL 2019 poll results are coming today!
Best of MTL

Best of MTL 2019: People and places

by CultMTL

Your picks for Hottest Montrealer, Tackiest Personality, Best Weirdo, Best Neighbourhood, Best Instagram Spot and more!

Justin Trudeau’s star may have fallen a bit with the SNC-Lavalin affair — which topped the Most Heinous Scandal category and propelled him into the Slimiest Politician Top 5 for the first time — but not enough to prevent the majority of you from voting him Hottest Montrealer (again). Our mayor bested Trudeau in the Best Politician category, while François Legault won Slimiest Politician by a landslide — the only election he’ll ever win with Montrealers. Nightlife columnist and social media personality Murphy Cooper campaigned hard, winning the Best-dressed category here and making #2 Best Instagram account in the Media section. The influence of Cooper’s friends and fans had a secondary effect on the poll, however, bringing Verdun (#4 Best Neighbourhood) and Verdun businesses into the spotlight — his #VERDUNLUV hashtag has attracted many residents of the Southwest hood to his cause.

Hottest Montrealer

  1. Justin Trudeau
  2. Maripier Morin
  3. Carey Price
  4. Valérie Plante
  5. Tranna Wintour
  6. Eugenie Bouchard
  7. Tristan Ginger
  8. Murphy Cooper
  9. Lavender May
  10. Graham Crowston

Best-dressed Montrealer

  1. Murphy Cooper
  2. Tranna Wintour
  3. Justin Trudeau
  4. Lily Monroe
  5. Maripier Morin
  6. Cary Tauben
  7. Céline Dion
  8. Leonard Cohen
  9. Tristan Ginger
  10. Uma Gahd

Best Sports Personality

  1. Carey Price
  2. PK Subban
  3. Max Domi
  4. Georges St-Pierre
  5. Brendan Gallagher
  6. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
  7. Julian McKenzie
  8. Eugenie Bouchard
  9. Nacho Piatti
  10. Félix Auger-Aliassime

Tackiest Personality

  1. Céline Dion
  2. Mado Lamotte
  3. Justin Trudeau
  4. Mose Persico
  5. Éric Lapointe
  6. Michèle Richard
  7. Valérie Plante
  8. Véronique Cloutier
  9. Éric Salvail
  10. Tristan Ginger

Best Weirdo

  1. Beaver Sheppard
  2. Natasha Nebula
  3. Julien Bernatchez
  4. Hubert Lenoir
  5. Murphy Cooper
  6. Nick Brutus Grass Younes
  7. Jean Leloup
  8. Mado Lamotte
  9. Uma Gahd
  10. Mr. Potato/Boner Guy

Best Political Cause

  1. Le Pacte/climate change
  2. Bill 21 protest
  3. Dans la Rue/homelessness
  4. LGBTQ+ rights
  5. Indigenous rights/Justice for missing & murdered…
  6. Pitbull ban
  7. SPCA
  8. #MeToo
  9. Feminism
  10. Black Lives Matter

Best Politician

  1. Valérie Plante
  2. Justin Trudeau
  3. Manon Massé
  4. Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
  5. Craig Sauvé
  6. None/They all suck/Fuck you
  7. Sterling Downey
  8. Catherine Dorion
  9. Denis Coderre
  10. François Legault

Slimiest Politician

  1. François Legault
  2. Justin Trudeau
  3. Denis Coderre
  4. Valérie Plante
  5. Luc Ferrandez
  6. All of them
  7. Philippe Couillard
  8. Gaétan Barrette
  9. Pierre-Karl Péladeau
  10. Jean Charest

Most Heinous Scandal

  1. SNC-Lavalin
  2. Bill 21
  3. Potholes/The roads
  4. Snow removal
  5. CAQ election
  6. Éric Salvail
  7. Formula E
  8. Chez Ann Chinese New Year Scandal
  9. MUHC
  10. Destruction of baseball diamond at Jeanne-Mance Park


Verdun, Best Neighbourhood #4. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Best Neighbourhood

  1. Plateau
  2. Mile End
  3. NDG
  4. Verdun
  5. Rosemont-Petite-Patrie
  6. St-Henri/Sud-Ouest
  7. Little Italy
  8. Hochelaga
  9. Villeray
  10. Pointe Ste-Charles

Best Place to Have Public Sex

  1. The Mountain
  2. The Wiggle Room
  3. Parc Lafontaine
  4. Lachine Canal
  5. Old Port
  6. Jarry Park
  7. Jean Drapeau Park
  8. Various places within Concordia
  9. Metro
  10. Various places within UQAM

Best Instagram Spot

  1. Beaver Lake/Mountain
  2. Old Port/Grande Roue
  3. Pastel Rita
  4. Lov Restaurant
  5. Lachine Canal
  6. Crew Café
  7. Farine Five Roses
  8. Botanical Gardens
  9. Darling
  10. Tommy Café
