Best of MTL 2019: Music

It’s the year of Hubert Lenoir (who is technically from Quebec City but we’ll allow it), whose rabid fanbase elevated the hard-working glam pop star to the top of the Best Solo Act and Best Freakiest Act categories, and to #2 Most Pretentious Act — probably the only list where you’ll ever see Céline Dion and Godspeed You! Black Emperor side by side. The buzz around Kaytranada persists, with the producer ranking #1 Best Electronic Act, #2 Best Solo Act as well as #5 Best Hip Hop Act. The latter category is topped this year by Loud of Loud Lary Ajust, who also continues to have a moment — he made #4 in Best Solo Act, too. New to the poll this year is Spacemak3r Spacemaker (#1 Heaviest Act!), a band that has been described as “circus metal” — two of Montreal’s cultural touchstones, together at last.
Best Band
- Arcade Fire
- Half Moon Run
- Urban Science
- Caveboy
- The Damn Truth
- Nomadic Massive
- Alaclair Ensemble
- Mountain Dust
- Pottery
- Dirty Laundry
Best Solo Act
- Hubert Lenoir
- Charlotte Cardin
- Kaytranada
- Loud
- Coeur de Pirate
- Bud Rice
- Paul Cargnello
- Awwful
- Tuggras
- Stephen Voyce
Freakiest Act
- Hubert Lenoir
- Natasha Nebula
- Big Sissy
- Screaming Demons
- Bad Uncle
- Jean Leloup
- Baron von Styck
- Beaver Sheppard
- Crabe
- Queeny Ives
Most Pretentious Act
- Arcade Fire
- Hubert Lenoir
- Lakes of Canada
- Céline Dion
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Coeur de Pirate
- Pierre Lapointe
- Anemone
- The Dears
- John Jacob Magistery
Heaviest Act
- Spacemak3r Spacemaker
- The Great Sabatini
- Yoo Doo Right
- Voivod
- Mountain Dust
- Godspeed
- Big/Brave
- Dopethrone
- USA Out of Vietnam
Best Hip Hop Act
- Loud
- Dead Obies
- Nomadic Massive
- Nate Husser
- Kaytranada
- Alaclair Ensemble
- Urban Science
- Strange Froots
- Kalmunity
- Baby Rose
Best Club DJ
- Awwful
- Frankie Teardrop
- Diskommander
- Jeffany
- Debbie Friday
- 6co
- Pituca Putica
- Walla P
- Raisinz
- Plastik Patrik
Best Electronic Act
- Kaytranada
- Marie Davidson
- Milk and Bone
- Nick Schofield
- Chromeo
- Saxsyndrum
- Xarah Dion
- CRi
- Radiant Baby
- Ouri
Best Country/Folk Act
- Li’l Andy
- Sin Swoon
- El Coyote
- Bud Rice
- Barr Brothers
- Katie Moore
- Vikki Gilmore
- Ol’ Savannah
- Old Time Honey
- Bats in the Belfry
Best Jazz Act
- Shy Shy Schullie
- Al Mclean
- Dave Gossage Septet
- Kalmunity
- Urban Science Brass Band
Best Singer-songwriter
- Charlotte Cardin
- Paul Cargnello
- Safia Nolin
- Patrick Watson
- Coeur de Pirate
- Bud Rice
- Corey Gulkin
- Justine Garamani
- Katie Moore
- Ms Holmes
Best Busker
- Graham Downey, aka ginger bagpipe dude
- Jorie
- Spoonman
- Violinist in dog/wolf mask
- Old Time Honey
- Marianne Trenka
Best Label
- Constellation
- Arbutus
- Dare to Care
- Stomp
- Indica
- Secret City
- Bonsound
- On a Roll
- Fishbum
- Lisbon Lux