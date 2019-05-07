Best of MTL 2019: Music

It’s the year of Hubert Lenoir (who is technically from Quebec City but we’ll allow it), whose rabid fanbase elevated the hard-working glam pop star to the top of the Best Solo Act and Best Freakiest Act categories, and to #2 Most Pretentious Act — probably the only list where you’ll ever see Céline Dion and Godspeed You! Black Emperor side by side. The buzz around Kaytranada persists, with the producer ranking #1 Best Electronic Act, #2 Best Solo Act as well as #5 Best Hip Hop Act. The latter category is topped this year by Loud of Loud Lary Ajust, who also continues to have a moment — he made #4 in Best Solo Act, too. New to the poll this year is Spacemak3r Spacemaker (#1 Heaviest Act!), a band that has been described as “circus metal” — two of Montreal’s cultural touchstones, together at last.

Best Band

Arcade Fire Half Moon Run Urban Science Caveboy The Damn Truth Nomadic Massive Alaclair Ensemble Mountain Dust Pottery Dirty Laundry

Best Solo Act

Hubert Lenoir Charlotte Cardin Kaytranada Loud Coeur de Pirate Bud Rice Paul Cargnello Awwful Tuggras Stephen Voyce

Freakiest Act

Hubert Lenoir Natasha Nebula Big Sissy Screaming Demons Bad Uncle Jean Leloup Baron von Styck Beaver Sheppard Crabe Queeny Ives

Most Pretentious Act

Arcade Fire Hubert Lenoir Lakes of Canada Céline Dion Godspeed You! Black Emperor Coeur de Pirate Pierre Lapointe Anemone The Dears John Jacob Magistery

Heaviest Act

Spacemak3r Spacemaker The Great Sabatini Yoo Doo Right Voivod Mountain Dust Godspeed Big/Brave Dopethrone USA Out of Vietnam

Best Hip Hop Act

Loud Dead Obies Nomadic Massive Nate Husser Kaytranada Alaclair Ensemble Urban Science Strange Froots Kalmunity Baby Rose

Best Club DJ

Awwful Frankie Teardrop Diskommander Jeffany Debbie Friday 6co Pituca Putica Walla P Raisinz Plastik Patrik

Best Electronic Act

Kaytranada Marie Davidson Milk and Bone Nick Schofield Chromeo Saxsyndrum Xarah Dion CRi Radiant Baby Ouri

Best Country/Folk Act

Li’l Andy Sin Swoon El Coyote Bud Rice Barr Brothers Katie Moore Vikki Gilmore Ol’ Savannah Old Time Honey Bats in the Belfry

Best Jazz Act

Shy Shy Schullie Al Mclean Dave Gossage Septet Kalmunity Urban Science Brass Band

Best Singer-songwriter

Charlotte Cardin Paul Cargnello Safia Nolin Patrick Watson Coeur de Pirate Bud Rice Corey Gulkin Justine Garamani Katie Moore Ms Holmes

Best Busker

Graham Downey, aka ginger bagpipe dude Jorie Spoonman Violinist in dog/wolf mask Old Time Honey Marianne Trenka

Best Label