Canadian values are at stake in the next election

Roughly 43% of Canadians are prepared to vote Conservative in the next election. Not because CPC leader Pierre Poilievre is popular — he’s not — or because the party has a good platform — they don’t — but because of rage-bait to vote against Justin Trudeau, who’s no longer running for prime minister.

It’s worth noting that roughly 1 in 3 Canadians will vote Conservative no matter what their platform entails or who the party leader is. Case in point: Even Andrew Scheer still managed to get 34% of the vote.

At its core, however, Canada is a progressive country.

The vast majority of Canadians support a woman’s right to choose, support bans on handguns and assault rifles and believe climate change exists. Despite what Poilievre and Jordan Peterson might think, most Canadians also acknowledge the existence of systemic racism and agree that increasing trans acceptance is a sign of social progress.

As prime minister, would Poilievre lead with policies that appeal to the majority, or solely the minority of Canadians who end up voting for him?

Peace, equality and compassion are Canadian values — and I see none of that in Pierre Poilievre.

