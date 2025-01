The presumptive prime minister made hating Justin Trudeau his entire personality. What does he do now?

Jordan Peterson showed us who Pierre Poilievre really is: an angry, empty suit

Normally, someone trying to lead a country would never sit down with a someone as toxic as Jordan Peterson — unless you’re Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre was quick to agree with Peterson’s claim that racism was imported to Canada.

Historically illiterate statements ought to be as disqualifying as committing to an interview with a psychologist who makes his living hating people for who they are.

But hate is Poilievre’s currency. From the Fuck Trudeau troglodytes at the Freedumb Convoy to antisemitic conspiracy theories, Poilievre has never been shy to capitalize on hate to advance his career.

That his interview with Peterson was treated as newsworthy in and of itself (rather than the mutual self-gratification that it was) is more evidence that Poilievre benefits immensely from establishment media’s inability to challenge conservative bullies. Poilievre traffics in anti-fourth estate hysteria with asinine and obnoxious behaviour unbecoming of most teenagers, let alone presumptive prime ministers.

But this attitude reveals more about Poilievre than he realizes: the man is an empty suit, devoid of meaningful ideas for the future of this country.

Now that Trudeau is resigning, Poilievre has nothing to oppose. His supporters have no one left to blame. There is no anti-Trudeau wave left to ride.

And the election is a long way away.

