The CPC leader is trying to convince Canadians that he’s concerned about millennial women whose “biological clocks” are “running out.”

Watching his numbers plummet, Pierre Poilievre has now resorted to trying to convince Canadians that he’s concerned about single moms, seniors and, wait for it, millennial women whose “biological clock” is “running out.” It’s no surprise the Conservative Party leader enjoys far more support among male voters with cringy comments like these.

His choice of words elicited a chorus of “eews” from women across the country, who aren’t remotely interested in hearing male politicians weaponize their fertility, insinuating that the lack of affordable housing now hinders them from popping out more babies.

Not only is it borderline creepy, but it’s also deeply dishonest coming from a politician who, in more than 20 years in the House of Commons, has done very little to improve women’s lives and facilitate the motherhood he now claims he’s so concerned about. Voting against $10/day daycare, against school meal programs, against an increase in the minimum wage and against dental care doesn’t help more Canadians become parents, and this sudden interest in women’s breeding abilities reeks of conservative natalism without the social programs to support any of it.

The only clock whose time is running out may just be Poilievre’s.

Here's Pierre Poilievre trying to appeal to Millennial women by talking about how their 'biological clock is running out'. pic.twitter.com/hzAKqLliJ6 — Mo Amir 🪬 (@vancolour) March 31, 2025

