Quebec is the most pro-choice province in Canada

According to a study by Léger, 80% of Canadians are in favour of a woman’s right to an abortion if she so chooses, including 89% in Quebec, where pro-choice sentiment is highest.

Pro-choice sentiment was lowest in Manitoba/Saskatchewan, where 68% support a woman’s right to an abortion.

The study also found that half of Canadians (49%) think the situation in the United States with regards to the right to an abortion will have an impact in Canada.

The Léger web survey was conducted from May 10 to 12, 2024, with 1,545 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

