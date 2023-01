In fact, Quebecers are the most likely in Canada to acknowledge that systemic racism exists.

2 in 3 Quebecers acknowledge the existence of systemic racism — Why can’t François Legault?

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 65% of Quebecers acknowledge the existence of systemic racism, that “white people benefit from advantages in society that Indigenous people and visible minorities often do not have.” Quebec Premier François Legault has a longstanding history of denying that systemic racism exists in the province.

The study found that Saskatchewan was the only province where a minority acknowledge the existence of systemic residence, at 37%.

Overall, 3 in 5 Canadians (58%) agree that white people benefit from advantages in society that Indigenous people and visible minorities often do not have. (For the complete table of results, please see page 3 in the report here.)

This article was originally published on Nov. 8, 2022 and updated on Jan. 8, 2023.

