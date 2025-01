A Liberal Party leadership campaign is now underway.

Justin Trudeau has officially resigned as Liberal Party leader and prorogued parliament till March 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially resigned as leader of the Liberal Party, and prorogued parliament until March 24. Trudeau made the announcement from Rideau Cottage this morning after receiving approval for prorogation from the Governor General.

Trudeau says he contacted the president of the Liberal Party last night about launching the process of a party leadership campaign.

A growing number of Liberal MPs have been calling for Trudeau to step down since the resignation of former finance minister Chrystia Freeland on Dec. 16.

This article was originally published at 9:30 a.m. and updated at 11:15 a.m.

