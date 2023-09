“The vast majority of Canadians feel that transgender people face heavy discrimination and that better recognition of this would be a sign of social progress.”

Large majority of Canadians say increasing trans acceptance IS a sign of social progress

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that a large majority of Canadians believe that increasing the acceptance of transgender people is a sign of social progress.

In the study, the word transgender was defined as an umbrella term referring to people who identify as a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth.

Two-thirds of Canadians (64%) believe that increasing acceptance of trans people is a sign of social progress for Canada. 28% disagree with the same sentiment.

“Nearly a decade after Time Magazine declared transgender rights ‘the next civil rights frontier,’ the struggle for acceptance in society continues for many trans people. Protests against transgender people have contributed to an increase in anti-trans hate crimes over the past year. Amid these incidents, the vast majority of Canadians feel that trans people face heavy discrimination (71%) and that better recognition of this would be a sign of social progress (64%).”

Large majority of Canadians say increasing trans acceptance IS a sign of social progress

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 26-31, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,016 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.