The Parti Québécois was also the only party able to reduce CAQ support during the 2022 Quebec election.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the first PQ leader since Lucien Bouchard to gain support during an election

The CAQ won the 2022 Quebec election with 90 seats and 41% support, followed by the Liberal Party with 21 seats and 14% of the vote. While the Parti Québécois only managed to win 3 seats despite winning 15% of the popular vote, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the first PQ leader since Lucien Bouchard in 1998 to gain support during an election campaign.

As Léger President Jean-Marc Léger points out below, support for the Parti Québécois increased from 9% to 15% during the election, an increase of 6 points. (The PQ was also the only party able to reduce CAQ support during the 2022 Quebec election.)

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the first PQ leader since Lucien Bouchard to gain support during an election

Another poll by the Angus Reed Institute found that Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was the best liked of Quebec’s major party leaders.

