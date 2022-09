The least favoured party leaders are Éric Duhaime and Dominique Anglade.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the best liked of Quebec’s major party leaders

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is the best liked of the five major party leaders in Quebec. 43% of Quebecers have a positive view of the PQ leader, followed by 42% for CAQ leader François Legault and 40% for Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

“CAQ leader François Legault has the approval of more than 2 in 5 in Quebec. Still, Legault’s approval is at the lowest it has been in his term, declining consistently since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.” —Angus Reid Institute

The least favoured leaders are Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade (22%) and Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime (24%).

