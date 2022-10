The Liberals will remain the Official Opposition.

François Legault has won the election and the CAQ have a majority government, again

Quebec Premier François Legault has won today’s provincial election, with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) set to form another majority government. Polls across Quebec closed at 8 p.m. and the call was made by Noovo Info as early as 8:08 p.m., with CBC and other networks following shortly thereafter.

Noovo: CAQ majoritaire, 20h08 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) October 4, 2022 François Legault has won the election and the CAQ have a majority government, again

According to Qc125’s final projection, the CAQ are projected to win 92 seats, with 63 needed for a majority.

The Quebec Liberal Party will remain the Official Opposition

This is a developing story that will be updated.

This article was originally published at 8:10 p.m. and updated at 8:37 p.m.

For more on the provincial election results, please visit Élections Québec.

