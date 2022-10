The three other major parties in Quebec are polling exactly where they were at the start of the election campaign.

The Parti Québécois was the only party able to reduce CAQ support this election

According to the first and last Léger polls during the 2022 Quebec election campaign, the only party that was able to remove support from the CAQ this election was the Parti Québécois.

The Quebec Liberal Party (17%), Québec Solidaire (15%) and the Conservative Party of Quebec (14%) all maintained their levels of support in the first and last Léger polls during the election campaign. As you can see below, support for the CAQ fell 4 points from 42% to 38%, while the Party Québécois increased 6 points from 9% to 15%.

« Si aucun des partis d’opposition n’a réussi à percer l’armure de la CAQ, le PQ sera toutefois parvenu à l’égratigner. »



→ https://t.co/zT3ZpPrulm#polqc #quebec2022 pic.twitter.com/rZXwBUztfQ — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) October 3, 2022 The Parti Québécois was the only party able to reduce CAQ support this election

According to Qc125, the probability of a CAQ majority in the 2022 Quebec election is above 99%.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.