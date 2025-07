“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids.”

Heat Warning issued for Montreal, humidex near 40 on Sunday afternoon

Environment Canada has issued a heat warming for Montreal, projecting humidex values near 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday afternoon.

Montrealers are being advised to check in on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people multiple times a day.

“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space. If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park. Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Plan and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

For more heat wave management tips, please visit this City of Montreal resource page.

Stay cool Montreal.

Heat Warning issued for Montreal, humidex near 40 on Sunday afternoon https://t.co/ZaMqTTGTJ0 — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) July 5, 2025 Heat Warning issued for Montreal, humidex near 40 on Sunday afternoon

For the latest weather alerts for Montreal, please visit Environment Canada.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.