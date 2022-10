Despite dropping 4 points since the start of the election, the CAQ still find themselves in a majority position according to the final election poll by Léger.

A new poll by Léger has projected that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will win the next Quebec election with 38% support. The CAQ is up 1 point from the previous Léger poll last week, as well as their popular vote percentage in the 2018 election.

The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place with 17% support (+1), followed by Québec Solidaire with 15% (-2), the Parti Québécois with 15% (even) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 14% (-1).

Voici les intentions de vote des Québécois et Québécoises à la veille des élections provinciales 2022.



Voici les intentions de vote des Québécois et Québécoises à la veille des élections provinciales 2022.

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

