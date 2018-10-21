Sunday, Oct. 22

Mitski

Get down to Marché Bonsecours for the last day of Braderie de la Mode Québécoise, where over 130 regional designers are selling their stuff at up to 80 per cent off. 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The final day of the Montreal Art Book Fair takes place today so it’s your last chance to grab those ten-pound coffee-table art books. Entitled Volume 1, this is the first edition of the fair. Over fifty English and French editors and exhibitors. Conference-type events are also bilingual. Society for Arts and Technology (1201 St-Laurent), 12 p.m.—6 p.m., free

Catch Laura Bari’s acclaimed doc Primas at Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., $13

MainLine Theatre’s production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is on once again, with performances through Halloween night. A much-loved staple of the fall theatre sked, you should avail yourself of the opportunity to see this production again — or for the first time. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20–$30

Japanese-American indie singer-songwriter Mitski is in town touring her new album Be the Cowboy. Fellow New-Yorkers Overcoats will be opening. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $25.25/$27.25

