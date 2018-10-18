High priests of post-punk descend on our city and more magnificent gigs this week

I was sick as fuk last week and wasn’t able to tap out this column but this week definitely more than makes up for me being illmatic. One of post-punk’s greatest comes to town on their 40th anniversary, a legendary “paisley underground” band celebrates their 30th anniversary with a gig, Turbo Haüs finally have their grand opening party this weekend and, surprise surprise, another festival.

Thursday: Yep, it’s finally happening. The brand spankin’ new Turbo Haüs is having its grand opening party and serving up the suds, with a whole bunch of shows planned for the near future, including one that I will be typing up in the Saturday section. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., free

My big pick of the week would definitely go to legendary post-punkers PiL when they celebrate 40 years of being a thorn in the music industry’s side. Mr. Lydon does not disappoint and the last two PiL shows I saw when they were in town left me slack jawed. Rotten is still brimming with piss and vinegar even at this late stage of being at ground zero for U.K. punk. Do not miss!!! 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $52.25–$64.25

Friday: The beautiful losers at Analogue Addiction have cooked up a great bill at Quai des Brumes with le Prince Harry, New Vogue and the electro punk of Perverted Justice. 4481 St-Denis, p.m., $

If you were hoping to catch the Connan Mockasin show with Jassbusters at le National, you are out of luck (unless you’re already gripping tickets) because this is well sold out.

If you like the Tubeway Army as much as the Cars, you’ll want to get your ancient new wave ass down to la Vitrola for Vancouver’s Autogramm, alongside the psych onslaught of Toronto’s Comet Control and the Letouts. 4602 St-Laurent, 9p.m., $10—$13

The Quebec Deathfest is being presented by the same people who put on the Maryland Deathfest every year, and with their solidly packed line-up program of the heaviest of the heavy, you know this is going to make our little burg a destination point for death metal heads from all over the world. The gigs all start at ungodly hour of 3 p.m. so if you can take close to 12 hours of death metal a night you are a better man/woman than I. At Foufs (87 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., $20—$140), you can dive into the fest with Profane Order, Deperir, Hellfire Deathcult, Imperial Triumphant, Panzerfaust, Uada, Skeletal Remains, Bell Witch and Immolation, while at Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent, 3 p.m., $20—$140) you can check out Death Nap, Banal, Oath Div 666, Nuclear Power Genocide, Existench, Tomb Mold, Goolagoon, Wake and Mass Grave.

Saturday: The Quebec Deathfest keeps pummeling at Foufs (87 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., $20—$140) with Aepoch, Outre Tomb, Obsolete Mankind, Hacavitz, Dehumanized, Malignancy, Skinless and Agoraphobic Nosebleed, while at M Telus (59 Ste-Catherine E., 3 p.m., $20—$140) you can catch Exorder, Grave, Demolition Hammer, Unleashed and Autopsy. At Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent, 3 p.m., $20—$140) you can catch Holy Grinder, Nak’ay, Sulaco, Horrible Earth, Grotesque Organ Defilement, Soil of Ignorance, Biological Monstrosity, Archagathus and Mesrine. Phew! If you plan on bouncing around the venues, check the fest’s Facebook page for set times.

If you want to catch the first official gig at the new Turbo Haüs, you can catch Needs with Lemongrab and Shards. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8—$10

If you can’t get enough of ex-Starvin Hungry guitarist Scotty Mucklow, you can catch him in both of his bands — Slippery Hitch and Half Measures — at Barfly while southern Ontario’s Soap Belly take up the middle slot. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

It should be a packed affair when Doldrums play at l’Esco with Dead Dogs and Neo Edo. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10—$12

Sunday: Paisley underground jingle janglers the Church celebrate their third decade of stomping the pines at Café Campus. Now you can say you went to Church on a Sunday! 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $35—$40

Wednesday: For some glimmering pop, you can check out Vancouver’s Destroyer with Toronto’s Andre Ethier at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, p.m., $17—$20

Current Obsession: Various Artists, Pebbles Volume 1

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com