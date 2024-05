The 3% minimum wage increase does not even cover the current rate of inflation in Quebec.

As announced by the Quebec government on Feb. 1, minimum wage in the province has increased by 50 cents per hour to $15.75 today. This corresponds to a 3% increase in the minimum wage, which is less than the current rate of inflation of 3.6% in Quebec.

Québec Solidaire MNA Alexandre Leduc, who represents Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, called the announced increase “not sufficient” and “ridiculous.”

Le solidaire Alexandre Leduc dénonce la faible hausse du salaire minimum:



«Le salaire minimum est trop bas et tout ce que le ministre offre c’est 50 cents de l’heure. C'est ridicule. Ce n’est pas suffisant.» – Alexandre Leduc#PolQc #AssNat pic.twitter.com/NhvObtwNlU — Québec solidaire (@QuebecSolidaire) February 1, 2024 TODAY: Quebec raises minimum wage by 50 cents to $15.75 per hour

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.