Okeya Kyujiro

Montreal’s first Omakase restaurant specializing in Edomae sushi. Using exceptional quality fish imported from Japan and sourced locally, the restaurant follows in the footsteps of many high-end sushiyas, including Okeya Kyujiro’s Vancouver location, which earned a Michelin Star earlier this year. Reservation-only. (1227 de la Montagne)

