2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide. Cover photo by Scott Usheroff

Restaurant dining is back, baby — and the temperature is dialed all the way up!

Last year, I predicted 2024 would be a great year for restaurants. Having recovered from the pandemic era and the rampant inflation that came with it, restaurants and patrons found themselves ready to rekindle the romance of the dining room.

There’s a lot of anticipation in 2025, and with a number of exciting restaurants rumoured to be opening in the coming months (from first-time restaurateurs and industry stalwarts alike), there’s certainly a lot to look forward to.

This year, as we compiled our restaurant guide, we were pleasantly surprised by the mix of new, relatively new and totally classic restaurants that made the selection. It’s a good sign for a dining scene to have this type of diversity and, to be honest — it reminds me of a version of our restaurant scene I worried we’d left back in the 2010s.

There’s renewed energy out there and a renewed appetite for dining out. With so much to fret about in the world these days, it really feels like now’s the time to eat while the eating’s good.

With that in mind, here’s our 2025 Restaurant Guide — it’s full of favourites throughout the city, and while it’s far from comprehensive, we think it covers a lot of bases and offers an excellent point of reference for where to eat well in the city. Bon app! ■

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.