A new restaurant specializing in Philly cheesesteak, Ila, is opening in downtown Montreal this Sunday, July 20. Located at 1444 Ste-Catherine W., Ila will be celebrating their launch by giving away free half sandwiches to the restaurant’s first 200 customers.

“As a sibling restaurant to MONO, Ila is committed to bringing the same passion and quality to our new concept. Our Philly cheesesteaks are inspired by the authentic Philadelphia recipe, with a modern twist, focusing on high-quality rib eye steak, fresh bread and house-made sauces.”

Ila’s Philly cheesesteak is made with four or five simple ingredients: 240 grams of thinly sliced premium rib eye steak, cheddar and provolone cheese and optional onions, in a semolina roll.

