Monarque is the kind of place that became legendary the minute it opened in 2018.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Monarque. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Monarque

Since opening in 2018, the Old Port Brasserie, run by executive chef Jérémie Bastien and his father, Leméac’s Richard Bastien, has become an incontournable. Designed by celebrated architect Alain Carle (Milos, Harricana, Vol de Nuit), its look is stunningly sophisticated and timeless despite its modernity. Bastien’s menu is French but does away with conventional brasserie food for something more upscale, refined and better suited to the grandeur of the dining room. (406 St-Jacques)

