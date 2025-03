The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Fu Chun Soupe Dumpling. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Fu Chun Soupe Dumpling

Home to Montreal’s best xiaolongbao. Originally founded in Shanghai in 1995, the Montreal location is only the fourth in 30 years, and the only location outside of Asia. Xiaolongbao, the juicy Shanghainese soup dumpling, is the specialty here, but the Shanghai-style wontons and fried pork chops easily hold their own. (1978 de Maisonneuve W.)

For more on Fu Chun Soupe Dumpling, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.