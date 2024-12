The Quebec premier and U.S. president-elect were both attending the official reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Quebec Premier François Legault shared a photo of himself with President-elect Donald Trump tonight, noting that they were discussing Canadian border control and tariffs on Canadian products. Legault and Trump were both attending the official reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris today.

In late November, Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods on day one of his presidency, prompting Legault to state that this would pose “an enormous risk to the Quebec and Canadian economies.”

“With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss Canadian border control and tariffs on Canadian products.”

Avec le président élu des États-Unis, Donald Trump, pour discuter du contrôle des frontières canadiennes et des tarifs sur les produits canadiens. pic.twitter.com/OvGRP0yO6Z — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 7, 2024 François Legault talked tariffs with Donald Trump in Paris today

