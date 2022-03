Since Friday, the province has announced over $10-million in new funding for the integration of immigrants, migrants and refugees.

Jean Boulet, the Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration in Quebec, said in a press conference today that the province has “no limit” on the number of Ukrainian refugees that will be accepted in the coming weeks and months. Aside from respecting what he called “our reception capacity,” and the fact that the total number of Ukrainian refugees that will be welcomed into Canada will be determined by the federal government, Boulet specified that Quebec will not impose a cap on refugees from Ukraine.

Boulet announced nearly $5-million in funding today for 14 Montreal organizations working on integrating incoming immigrants, migrants and refugees. This is on top of the $5.7-million investment announced on Friday for the integration of Ukrainians. The funds will go towards things like helping the refugees get health cards and drivers licences, register their children for school and daycare and so on.

Boulet also reported that 95 Quebec organizations are mobilized to receive refugees, and that the recruitment of Ukrainian and Russian speakers to work with them is progressing well.

Le financement de 5 750 000$ que nous déployons permettra à nos organismes de proximité de s'assurer de créer des ponts fiables pour que les familles immigrantes puissent bénéficier des services de santé et de services sociaux auxquelles elles ont droit.👉https://t.co/ba885mMjPa pic.twitter.com/MRP0zOOLA7 — Jean Boulet (@JeanBoulet10) March 4, 2022

