The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Nora Gray. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Nora Gray

Nora Gray has found its way back into the spotlight. Originally opened in 2011, the restaurant has been known as a destination for fine Italian fare for 13 years. Pasta is often the main draw here but composed vegetable dishes, salumi and proteins off the grill are all equally delicious. Chef Andrew Korstvedt’s menu runs the gamut of regional Italian cuisine, incorporating local seasonal products and a signature style of restrained creativity. Featuring one of the city’s best-stocked wine cellars, it’s no wonder that they found their way back to Canada’s 100 Best list last year. (1391 St-Jacques)

For more on Nora Gray and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.