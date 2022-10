Someone even called for “a referendum on the resignation” of Valérie Plante.

Yesterday was Thanksgiving, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante released a bilingual Happy Thanksgiving message, which has caused an uproar on social media, with one critic even calling for her resignation.

The complaints stem from the fact that, officially, Quebec is a French province, causing some — including Journal de Montréal columnist Sophie Durocher — to take offence with Plante’s decision to also deliver the message in English.

Tu te fous du français un référendum pour ta démissionner — Yves (@Yveeng2) October 11, 2022 Montreal Mayor releases bilingual Happy Thanksgiving message & people are furious, of course

It should be noted that Plante receives negative comments on many (if not all) of her tweets in English.

Léger Président Jean-Marc Léger recently referred to Montreal and the Rest of Quebec (ROQ) as “two different worlds,” considering that the Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire led the popular vote in Montreal in the 2022 Quebec election, while the CAQ and Parti Québécois led in the ROQ.

According to a study this summer by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Montrealers, 64%, oppose Bill 96, a controversial language law that also divided Quebecers ahead of the election.

