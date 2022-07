Bill 96 is most popular among those outside of Montreal, particularly in Quebec City.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Montrealers, 64%, oppose Bill 96. Just 36% of people in Montreal support the bill.

Bill 96, or “An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec,” as it’s known legislatively, was introduced by the CAQ on May 13, 2021 in order to strengthen the French language in the province.

Bill 96 is most popular among those outside of Montreal, particularly in Quebec City, where 72% support the bill, followed by Central/Eastern Quebec (67%), Monteregie and Estrie (66%) and Laurentides, Outaouais and Abitibi (60%).

Overall, 56% of Quebecers support Bill 96.

