The Liberal Party and Québec Solidaire led the popular vote in Montreal in Monday’s election, while the CAQ and Parti Québécois led in the ROQ.

Montreal and the Rest of Quebec (ROQ) are “two different worlds”

According to Élections Québec, the Liberal Party received the most votes in Montreal during the 2022 Quebec election, while the CAQ received the most votes in the Rest of Quebec (ROQ).

In Montreal, the Liberal Party received 34.9% of the popular vote, followed by Québec Solidaire with 22.5%. In the ROQ, the CAQ received 45.9% of the popular vote, followed by the Parti Québécois with 15.5%.

Léger President Jean-Marc Léger has referred to Montreal and the Rest of Quebec (ROQ) as ”two different worlds.”

Following the election, in which Legault and the CAQ won a majority government despite having only received 41% of the popular vote, many have called for electoral reform in Quebec.

