Normalize telling your loved ones how you’re really feeling (and offering support to those who may need it).

83% say anxiety & depression are problems in their social circles; just 30% talk about it

According to a study earlier this year by the Angus Reid Institute, 83% of Canadians say anxiety and depression are problems among their social circles, but just 3 in 10 say it’s something they often talk about with their friends and family.

The majority of Canadians say they rarely or never discuss their mental health with their friends (70%) and family (68%).

“There is a significant difference in how often these conversations are happening across age and gender lines. Women are much more likely than men to say they discuss their mental health with their friends and family. Younger Canadians are more open about their mental wellbeing than older ones. “Notably, however, men over the age of 55 are twice as likely to say they talk about their mental health with family (23%) as friends (11%). For men aged 18- to 34-years-old, they’re as likely to talk about it with both groups (30% vs 27%).” —Angus Reid Institute

The same study found that 47% of Canadians say alcohol abuse has become a problem in their social circles. 48% of Canadians also claim to feel “fatigued.”

This article was originally published on January 26, and updated on May 2, 2022.

Please note that free 24/7 mental health support is available through Wellness Together Canada.

