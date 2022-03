In a Feb. 8 press conference, Quebec Premier François Legault announced a deconfinement plan, with the easing of a number of pandemic public health restrictions including the reopening of bars as of Feb. 28. Dancing and karaoke will remain prohibited until March 14, when nearly all remaining restrictions will be dropped — with the exception of wearing masks while not seated indoors in public spaces.

The federal travel advisory is also gone as of today, as is the need for unvaccinated kids under 12 to quarantine for 14 days after international travel. Returning Canadian adults will now need to provide a negative rapid test for re-entry into the country instead of a PCR test.

On annonce, aujourd'hui, les nouvelles mesures qui entreront en vigueur dans les prochains jours et prochaines semaines.



🎥Pour tous les détails, suivez notre point de presse en direct👉 https://t.co/M5OWXXgArE — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 8, 2022 TODAY: Quebec bars reopen, dancing & karaoke to be allowed March 14

This article was originally published on Feb. 8 and updated on Feb. 28.

