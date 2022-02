Quarantine for Canadian kids after travel to be removed in March

Current federal restrictions for Canadians travelling internationally include a mandatory 14-day quarantine for kids who aren’t adequately vaccinated. This travel restriction is a major deterrent to travel for families with kids under the age of five, who aren’t yet eligible for shots. (The government of Canada currently advises against all non-essential travel.)

Sources close to Cult MTL are reporting that the quarantine for kids will be dropped as of March 1, and replaced with an antigen (rapid) testing requirement before children can return to school and other organized group activities.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, who recently said that “the worst of the Omicron wave is behind us,” is expected to announce this and other relaxations of federal travel restrictions in a press conference at 1 p.m. today.

