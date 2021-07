However, the team’s request to allow a 50% capacity Bell Centre was denied by public health.

Habs games to be screened for fans in the Quartier des Spectacles

As of Friday, Habs fans will be allowed to gather to cheer on the team remotely from the Quartier des Spectacles, where Game 3 will be shown on big screens. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement about her request being granted by public health this morning on Twitter:

“It’s official! I am very happy to announce that Montreal Canadiens fans will be able to meet tomorrow at Quartier des Spectacles to cheer on our team for the final matches. A big thank you to all the partners who make this free viewing possible!” —Valérie Plante

C’est officiel! Je suis très heureuse d’annoncer que les partisans du CH pourront se réunir dès demain au @QDS_MTL pour encourager notre équipe pour les matchs de la finale. Un gros merci à tous les partenaires qui rendent possible ce visionnement gratuit! #GoHabsGo #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 1, 2021 Habs games to be screened for fans in the Quartier des Spectacles

Quebec public health will also, as of tomorrow, allow crowds of 5,000 to gather outdoors in a festival setting, suggesting that 5,000 will be the capacity allowed for the Stanley Cups Finals broadcasts in the Quartier des Spectacles. Precise capacity and location details have yet to be confirmed.

However, the pitch by the Montreal Canadiens to allow 10,500 fans inside the Bell Centre for the upcoming home games, filling the arena to 50% capacity, was rejected by public health.

From the Health Ministry press release:

“After the analysis of Public Health, the MSSS announces that there will be no special authorization granted to the Bell Centre in order to accommodate more people during the next Canadiens games. This decision was taken in order to limit the risks of (pandemic) propagation.”

Game 3 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning takes place on Friday, July 2 at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

